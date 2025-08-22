Nigeria: Boat Mishap - Response Team Confirms 4 Deaths, 41 Rescued in Sokoto

The joint response team for passengers of the recent boat mishap in Sokoto State has released an update on the incident, disclosing that four persons lost their lives while 41 others were rescued.

The tragic accident occurred on Sunday, 17th August, 2025, at Kojiyo Village area of Goronyo Dam in Sokoto State.

"The increase in fatalities followed the recovery of an additional body earlier today (Friday). A funeral prayer was observed in line with Islamic rites, and the body was immediately laid to rest," the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said as part of the Thursday 21st August, 2025 rescue operations, the response team visited four villages - Takuske, Kwakwazu, Bari and Gamiha, where many of the passengers of the ill-fated boat were said to have resided.

NEMA said the visit provided an opportunity for the rescue team to verify the number of persons still missing and to commiserate with families who lost their loved ones.

"Following these developments, the multi-agency search and rescue operation has been officially concluded," the agency stated.

The operation was jointly conducted by NEMA, Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Goronyo Local Government Authority, and community divers.

Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, commended the rescue team for their diligence and the collective efforts of all stakeholders towards the success of the operation.