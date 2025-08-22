Nigeria: Boat Mishap - Response Team Confirms 4 Deaths, 41 Rescued in Sokoto

22 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Mark Itsibor

The joint response team for passengers of the recent boat mishap in Sokoto State has released an update on the incident, disclosing that four persons lost their lives while 41 others were rescued.

The tragic accident occurred on Sunday, 17th August, 2025, at Kojiyo Village area of Goronyo Dam in Sokoto State.

"The increase in fatalities followed the recovery of an additional body earlier today (Friday). A funeral prayer was observed in line with Islamic rites, and the body was immediately laid to rest," the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said as part of the Thursday 21st August, 2025 rescue operations, the response team visited four villages - Takuske, Kwakwazu, Bari and Gamiha, where many of the passengers of the ill-fated boat were said to have resided.

NEMA said the visit provided an opportunity for the rescue team to verify the number of persons still missing and to commiserate with families who lost their loved ones.

"Following these developments, the multi-agency search and rescue operation has been officially concluded," the agency stated.

The operation was jointly conducted by NEMA, Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Goronyo Local Government Authority, and community divers.

Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, commended the rescue team for their diligence and the collective efforts of all stakeholders towards the success of the operation.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.