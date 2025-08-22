Nigeria: Group Lauds Tinubu's Economic Policies, Others

An ethno-cultural group, Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, has applauded President Bola Tinubu's bold policy reforms and commitment to national unity and economic revival.

Mboho gave the commendation in a communiqué issued and jointly signed by its international president, Akparawa Edet and secretary-general, Akparawa Bassey, at the end of 57th General Assembly of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio in Uyo.

While pledging support for the present administration's policy reforms, the Mboho urged Tinubu to "remain focused on economic restructuring and the promotion of national cohesion. Nigerians were urged to exercise patience and support federal and state governments as reform implementation continues."

On the ongoing Ibom Deep Seaport project, the Mboho commended Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state and past state administrations for their steadfast commitment to the Ibom Deep Seaport project, considering the economic and strategic importance of the project in creating jobs, boosting international trade, and enhancing regional development.

The group tasked President Tinubu on the need to prioritise the project's approval and funding, especially now that Akwa Ibom state is integrated into the national power structure.

In the same vein, the Mboho urged the federal ministry of works to expedite the completion of the long-overdue Calabar-Itu Highway, a critical economic link between Cross River and Akwa Ibom States. Delays were noted to have caused severe hardship to commuters and disrupted regional economic activity

The group also called on the federal government to remain faithful to the original vision and full implementation of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway, noting that the project has the potential to stimulate economic activity, boost tourism, and connect long-neglected coastal communities.

It expressed deep concern over rising inflation, the high cost of living, widespread hunger, and currency instability affecting ordinary Nigerians, urging all tiers of government to intensify efforts to stabilise the economy and deliver meaningful relief through social safety nets, palliatives, and targeted interventions.

While reflecting on the security and peace across the country, the Mboho acknowledged the prevailing peace in Akwa Ibom state and encouraged continued cooperation between communities and security agencies.

It called on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in tackling insecurity in conflict-prone states such as Benue, Borno, Plateau, Zamfara, and the South-East, while addressing root causes of violence.

While reflecting on the issue of Chairmanship of the National Traditional Rulers Council, the Mboho vehemently kicked against the bill proposing to appoint in perpetuity the Sultan of Sokoto and Oni of Ife as life co- chairmen of the National Traditional Rulers Council.