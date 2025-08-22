Angola: From Angola to the World - Nituecheni Africano's Award-Winning Novel to Be Adapted by Nollywood

Nairobi, August 21, 2025 – A historic milestone for African literature and its meeting point with cinema. The novel O Recluso: O Princípio e o Fim de uma Injustiça (The Inmate: The Beginning and the End of an Injustice) by Angolan writer Nituecheni Africano, winner of the 10th edition of the Sankofa Book Awards Kenya 2025, will be adapted by Nigeria's powerful film industry Nollywood — an agreement officially announced and confirmed by both parties during today's press conference held by the award's organizers and Nollywood representatives.

The Chair of the Sankofa Book Awards Kenya 2025 Jury, Dr. Samuel Mwangi, emphasized that Nituecheni Africano's work demonstrates "a level of literary depth rarely achieved" and highlighted that the film adaptation marks a crucial step in amplifying African voices worldwide.

Nollywood's tradition of adapting major African works

Nollywood has a solid history of bringing prestigious African literary works to the big screen. One of the most remarkable examples is "Half of a Yellow Sun" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, which was adapted into a feature film in 2013 and achieved international acclaim.

Author's reaction

An emotional Nituecheni Africano stated:

"I feel fulfilled. This adaptation, agreed jointly with Nollywood, will be of great importance for Africa and the world. My work was born to tell a universal truth, and now it will reach millions through cinema."Impact and perspectives

The adaptation of O Recluso represents an unprecedented collaboration to strengthen the presence of African literature on screen. Although it has not yet been decided whether the project will become a feature film or a series, expectations are high for a large-scale production with global distribution.

With this milestone, the Sankofa Book Awards Kenya 2025 reaffirms its role as a cultural catalyst, inspiring film industries worldwide to explore and showcase African narratives.