Nigeria: Wellness, Empowerment Drive My Vision - Dr. Sandra

21 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Dr. Sandra Chioma Adaogechi Ikeh, the visionary founder of The Gurufied Brand Global, has shared key insights into the values and philosophy driving her growing influence in the global wellness and beauty industry.

In an exclusive interview with journalists at her office, Dr. Ikeh revealed that the success and international recognition of her brand are rooted in an unwavering commitment to excellence and service--not merely the pursuit of profit.

She explained that her mission to build a wellness empire that inspires individuals to care for their body, mind, and soul has been the central force guiding her journey.

"With my background in the medical field, transitioning into entrepreneurship became a natural step to broaden my impact and address wellness in a more holistic way," she said.

Dr. Ikeh described Gurufied as a testament to the powerful fusion of health and beauty into a single, transformative experience.

"Beyond the science of skincare and the discipline of healthcare, I am deeply passionate about empowerment. Through Gurufied, I have created platforms for education, mentorship, and wellness awareness, particularly for women," she added.

"I believe beauty and wellness are not luxuries, but necessities that directly affect confidence and productivity."

She stressed that Gurufied's credibility lies in its focus on accessibility and authenticity--core values that have established the brand as a trusted name in holistic wellness across borders.

Looking to the future, Dr. Ikeh expressed her long-term vision: "My goal is not just to build a thriving business, but to leave behind a legacy of empowerment for future generations."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.