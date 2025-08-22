Liberia: Visiting Congressmen Call for Fairness in US Visas Processing for Liberians Under Trump's Administration

Monrovia — Two visiting high-ranking members of the United States Congress have called on the Donald Trump led-Administration to ensure fairness in the issuance of US visas to Liberians and others across the African continent.

The Congressmen include Jack Reed, Senator of Rhode Island and member of the Committee on Appropriations and Representative Gabe Amo of the First Congressional District of Rhode Island. Rep. Amo serves as Vice Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and a member of the Environmental Committee and Sub-Committee on Science and Technology and the Budget.

The two Democrat Congressmen are in the country as guests of the Liberian government.

Speaking when they appeared as guests on the Morning Rush Show on Ok FM in Monrovia on Wednesday, Senator Reed observed that the Trump's Administration is chasing out many people from the United States of America.

"This is a very important moment in American history and the Trump's Administration is trying to force out many people; some of them are part of our economy and our life working hard for the United States. We couldn't have been a nation without immigrants."

He added that the U.S Government is not only expelling people from its country, but it is also "trying to curtail the entrance of people" in the US.

He pointed out that the decision taken by the U.S Government to dramatically cut down on staff who carry out analysis and make recommendations on the issuance of visas at its State Department, makes it more complicated for visas to be issued to Liberians and other Africans.

Senator Reed termed it a "combination of determined efforts to displace many people" President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants and visa restriction exercises.

Senator Reed claimed that his government is deliberately doing this because it does not want more people coming to the United States.

"They really do not want the new people coming into the United States unless they are coming from sophisticated scientifically oriented countries. We have a combination of determined efforts to displace many people in the United States and to curtail those who want to come."

He noted that the action being executed by the US government must be done "thoroughly and fairly and based on the merit of the case."

Senator Reed , however, expressed gratitude for the huge Liberian community's contributions and support to Rhode Island and the United States in particular.

He pledged to remain engaged with Liberians for their own benefits.

He stated that Liberia and the U.S have the closest relationship than any two other countries in the world, and as such, he intends to know about the impact of the US foreign policies on Liberia as a country.

Senator Reed emphasized that it is totally wrong for the US foreign policies to have "adverse impacts" on Liberia and its citizens.

"Part of this (our) whole trip is preparing to make changes when they are necessary to help the people of Liberia."

He said a report on his trip to Liberia would be submitted to his colleagues in the U.S Congress outlining the "positives and negatives" and the need to provide support to the security sector in Liberia.

Senator Reed maintained that Liberia would proffer perspectives that would also benefit the African continent.

Family, economic values to issue visas

Speaking earlier, Representative Gabe Amo, whose mother hails from Maryland County in Liberia, observed that Donald Trump's Administration is working overtime to change many things in the U.S.

Despite this, he vowed to advocate at the level of the US Congress to ensure that cultural and other values are observed in the issuance of US visas to Liberians.

Asset on security council

Liberia was elected to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council on June 3, 2025, during elections held at the UN General Assembly in New York. The country secured 181 out of 188 votes, marking a significant milestone in its international re-engagement.

Liberia will officially take its seat on January 1, 2026, serving a two-year term through December 31, 2027. This term will coincide with the conclusion of the current members' terms and will include the five new members elected in June 2025: Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia, and Liberia.

Speaking on Liberia's election, Rep. Amo said the ascendancy of Liberia as a Non-Permanent Member to the United Nations Security Council is a "great opportunity for the government and people of Liberia."

Senator Reed added that Liberia would now be afforded the opportunity to articulate problems affecting not only the nation, but those affecting other countries that are developing across the world.

"I think we have great faith in their common sense and their commitment to the values of the United Nations which is a peaceful world in which we can cooperate with each other for the advancement of all people and as a result, I think Liberia is going to be a real asset on the Security Council. The decency and dignity of the Liberian people are so impressive."

He stressed that citizens, especially Liberians should not be treated differently from citizens of other countries across the world when applying for US visas.

"We need to have fairness; we need to recognize both cultural, family and economic ties and that we should certainly-when you zoom out-not have Africa treated in the way that is different from many parts around the world. We need to have a thoughtful and responsible approach that recognizes, in fact, the strong ties," Rep. Amo uttered.

He further observed that there is no greater friend of the Liberian people in the United States Congress like Senator Jack Reed.

He said US Senator Redd has applied significant efforts towards the Temporary Stay Status and DED of Liberians residing in the US.

Rep. Amo further promised to encourage, establish and cement greater ties between the people of Liberia and Rhode Island in the US.

He encouraged Liberians to continue to remain hopeful in the midst of challenges.

He promised to share findings from his trip to Liberia with his constituents and other relevant colleagues at the US Congress.

True Friends of Liberia

The Trump administration's stringent immigration policies have led to the deportation of large numbers of immigrants from the United States, with many more facing the risk of removal.

U.S. lawmakers Jack F. Reed and Gabe Amo, both Democrats, have consistently opposed key aspects of Trump and the Republican Party's policies, particularly on immigration and foreign policy issues.

Senator Reed and Congressman Amo share strong ties to the Liberian community in the United States. Reed, a long-serving Democratic senator from Rhode Island, has supported numerous legislative initiatives benefiting Liberian immigrants and remains highly regarded within the community.

Last October, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr. honored Senator Reed during a special program in Providence, Rhode Island, recognizing his decades of dedication to Liberia and his critical role in supporting Liberian immigrants in the United States.

In his remarks, President Boakai expressed profound gratitude for Senator Reed's unwavering advocacy, highlighting his leadership in the passage of the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act of 2019 (H.R. 1169). This landmark legislation has provided thousands of Liberians in the U.S. with a path to permanent residency, offering them stability, dignity, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

"Senator Reed, your handprints are all over the struggle of Liberian refugees here for survival, dignity, and advancement," President Boakai said. "You have championed the cause of Liberians, and we salute you."

President Boakai described Senator Reed's work as a powerful example of humanity and solidarity, noting that his tireless efforts have stood by Liberia during its most challenging times.