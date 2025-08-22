Liberia: Freeport FC Steps in As Oilers Withdraw From Bettomax Champions Cup

Monrovia — Freeport FC has replaced LPRC Oilers in the Bettomax Champions Cup after the Oilers latter withdrew from the prestigious preseason tournament.

The competition is scheduled to begin this Saturday, August 23, at Tusa Field.

Oilers, who had secured a spot in the tournament by finishing in the top eight of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division, officially cited "unforeseen circumstances" for their pullout.

However, the decision has brought attention to the ongoing challenges of club professionalism in the domestic game.

An insider at the club revealed that the team's newly appointed head coach, Keatu Smith, was not satisfied with the squad's readiness and did not want to risk a poor performance.

"Coach Keatu does not want to risk embarrassment. He is not ready to play in such a tournament when he hasn't even had three weeks of proper training with his players," the source told FrontPage Africa.

A Last-Minute Opportunity for Freeport FC

With LISCR FC unavailable for the spot due to international commitments., Freeport FC, the next eligible team, was invited to take the Oilers' place in Group B. The late call-up presents both a significant challenge and a major opportunity for the club. With little time to prepare, Freeport enters the high-stakes competition as a clear underdog, a position that could motivate them to exceed expectations.

The team's first match, scheduled for Sunday, August 24, will be a test of their preparedness and resolve as they face Watanga FC at Tusa Field. This opening clash is expected to draw a large crowd, eager to see how Freeport FC performs on short notice.

High Stakes and Tournament Details

Despite the initial shake-up, organizers Bettomax Liberia and the LFA have confirmed that the tournament will proceed as planned.

The competition holds significant financial incentives for participating clubs, with the winner set to walk away with a US$10,000 prize.

This substantial sum makes the Bettomax Champions Cup one of the richest preseason tournaments in Liberian football history, highlighting the private sector's role in elevating sport.

The Oilers' withdrawal and the subsequent last-minute inclusion of Freeport FC underscore the unpredictable nature of Liberian football. It also brings into focus the persistent issues of club instability and the need for greater structural support.

For Freeport, this is a chance not just to compete, but to make a statement about the resilience and ambition that can still thrive in the domestic game.