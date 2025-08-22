Liberia: Cestos Mogars Secure Sponsorship, but Deal Highlights Liberia's Sports Funding Crisis

Monrovia — Cestos Mogars Basketball Club has secured a one-year sponsorship deal with Bukonjadeh Group of Companies, a partnership hailed as a crucial boost for the team.

The agreement, which is valued at LD$300,000, aims to support the Liberia Basketball Federation's first-division outfit through the 2025 league season.

The deal, which runs until August 31, 2026, includes direct financial aid, branding on team jerseys and gear, and joint marketing campaigns.

For Cestos Mogars Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Malcolm Joseph, the sponsorship is a lifeline. "This sponsorship from Bukonjadeh Group of Companies is a huge milestone," he said. "It reflects the confidence that corporate Liberia has in our vision. We are grateful for this support and we promise to honor this partnership both on and off the court."

Bukonjadeh CEO Elton Johns stated the decision to back the Mogars was a blend of corporate responsibility and long-term investment.

"We are proud to partner with Cestos Mogars, a team that continues to inspire young people," Johns said. "At Bukonjadeh, we believe that investing in sports is investing in the future of our youth and our nation."

Sponsorship Unveils Deeper Issues

While the sponsorship provides immediate relief for Mogars, the deal has brought into focus a recurring problem in Liberian sports: a lack of structured, sustainable funding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At current exchange rates, the LD300,000 deal is lessthanUS1,600--a modest sum for a professional basketball team's operational costs. Yet, for the Mogars, it is enough to keep the team afloat.

Critics note that the LBA and other Liberian sports federations continue to face chronic underfunding, poor facilities, and minimal government support. Despite the fanfare of sponsorship announcements, most clubs struggle to survive, forcing athletes to take on additional jobs to make a living.

A Rare Win for Rural Sports

The deal also holds symbolic weight for the Mogars, as the team represents River Cess County, a region often overlooked in Liberia's sports landscape.

This partnership raises the question of whether it will prompt the LBA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to re-evaluate how resources are distributed across the country, and how to better support talent in rural areas.

The Cestos Mogars and Bukonjadeh deal reflects a growing trend of the private sector stepping in where the government has fallen short.

However, critics argue that these deals are often short-term and lack the structural investment needed to truly professionalize Liberian basketball.

The agreement was officially signed by Mogars President, Sondifu Sarnor and Bukonjadeh CEO Elton Johns.