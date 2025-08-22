Liberia City Solicitor Warns Against Rise of Vigilantism in Anti-Drug Fight

Monrovia — A Liberian prosecutor has raised serious concerns over the growing wave of citizen-led crackdowns on alleged drug dealers, warning that the trend risks eroding the rule of law, violating constitutional rights and undermining the work of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

Garpue K. Wonlue, Assigned City Solicitor and Prosecutor at the Ministry of Justice with assignment at the Omega Magisterial Court, cautioned that while the fight against illicit drugs remains urgent, citizens taking the law into their own hands amounts to vigilantism that could lead to human rights abuses and legal chaos.

Citing Article 21(b) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution, which protects individuals from unlawful searches and seizures, Wonlue emphasized that only the LDEA and other authorized law enforcement agencies are empowered to conduct arrests, searches, and seizures under due process of law.

"Vigilantism can result in abuses of power, violence, and violations of human rights. Innocent citizens may be harassed or mistreated in the name of fighting drugs, which is unacceptable under our law," he warned.

According to him, the action of some citizens outside due process constitutes human rights Violations, especially when citizens are arresting and searching others without warrants, arbitrarily arresting, beating, and mistreating them.

He added that by assuming the role of the LDEA, communities risk undermining the agency's authority, creating confusion and potential clashes with the justice system, also noting that Crackdowns by untrained individuals may only push drug activities underground rather than resolve them sustainably.

Wonlue further noted that unchecked vigilantism could spark social unrest, heighten community mistrust, and ultimately destabilize peace efforts.

Hence, the City Solicitor urged the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General to act immediately to curb the rise of vigilantism and instead strengthen the capacity of the LDEA.

As a result, he has called for Increased Budgetary Support to LDEA and equipping the agency with adequate resources to professionally handle drug-related crimes.

He also called for Community Engagement Programs, encouraging cooperation between communities and the LDEA to build trust.

Wonlue said addressing the root causes of drug abuse will tackle poverty, unemployment, and inequality and serve as drivers of drug dependency

Liberia has faced a surge in drug trafficking and abuse in recent years, with substances like kush and methamphetamine wreaking havoc, especially among young people.

The LDEA has struggled with logistical constraints, manpower shortages, and limited funding, prompting community frustration

In response, some citizens have resorted to organizing raids, parading alleged drug users, and in some cases, violently expelling them from neighborhoods.

While these actions reflect public desperation, the City Solicitor warned that such methods violate the Constitution to safeguard and risk turning communities into lawless zones.

Wonlue stressed that Liberia's fight against drugs must be waged within the framework of law and justice.

He said, "We must support the LDEA's authority and pursue a rights-respecting approach that addresses both enforcement and prevention."

Anything outside this, according to him, threatens our democracy and the very fabric of justice.