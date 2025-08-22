Liberia: LBA President Urges Boxers to Step Up Individual Training, Mend Old Divisions

Monrovia — The President of the Liberia Boxing Association (LBA), Arku T. Kortee, is urging the nation's boxers to go beyond group training and commit to individual preparation ahead of local and international competitions.

The call comes as the association prepares for a major tournament in December 2025 to assess its athletes' skills.

In an interview in Monrovia, Kortee revealed that while the LBA has 15 registered athletes, only 10 consistently attend training sessions.

"We hope they continue both their group and individual training, which we believe will help them to gain more skills and better prepare them not only for local competitions but also for international boxing competitions," Kortee said.

The LBA has committed itself to continue training for registered athletes until the December competition.

Boxing's Long Road Back

Kortee also addressed the long-standing internal conflicts that he says have hampered the sport's growth.

He noted that past rifts among former officials have prevented the staging of major tournaments and appealed to them to put aside their differences.

"I'm making this call to members of the former leadership of the LBA so that we can put aside our individual differences and come together to help better put our houses in order," he said.

He believes unity is essential to "reawaken the spirit of boxing" and produce better results internationally.

The LBA's efforts are seen as an attempt to revive a sport that has been largely dormant in Liberia, with many talented athletes abandoning their careers due to a lack of support and infrastructure.

The planned December competition will serve as a critical test of the athletes' readiness as Liberia aims to re-establish its presence on the international boxing stage.