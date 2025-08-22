Liberia: Journalists Condemn Proposal to Degazette Sapo National Park, Warn of International Fallout

Monrovia — The Journalists for the Protection of Nature (JPN-Liberia) has strongly condemned a proposal by Sinoe County Representative, Romeo Quiah, to degazette the Sapo National Park, calling the idea "counterproductive to conservation efforts" and a direct threat to decades of national and international collaboration.

Speaking at a news conference over the weekend in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, JPN-Liberia's Program Chairman, Mark Dahn, reminded the public that Liberia is a signatory to several international conventions, including the Bonn Challenge, and has committed to conserving 1.5 million hectares of forest as part of its contribution to combating climate change. He stated that Rep. Quiah's proposal undermines these commitments and could jeopardize both environmental gains and community benefits.

The organization also highlighted the critical role of Sapo National Park.

Established in 1983, it is Liberia's first and largest national park, covering over 180,000 hectares of rainforest. The park is a vital habitat for rare and endangered species such as the pygmy hippopotamus, forest elephants, and the Jentink's duiker, and is considered one of the last remaining intact tropical rainforests in West Africa.

JPN-Liberia warned that de-gazetting the park would not only embolden illicit miners, poachers, and traffickers already exploiting the area but also send a dangerous message that Liberia is retreating from its conservation commitments.

The group also emphasized the role of international partners like GIZ, Fauna & Flora, and the Wild Chimpanzee Foundation, which support conservation, eco-tourism, and livelihood programs for surrounding communities. Villages in Juarzon, Putu, Jalay Town and Jlatiken reportedly benefit from clean water sources, climate regulation, and non-timber forest products linked to the park.

"Degazetting the park would roll back these achievements and risk alienating Liberia's development partners," Dahn cautioned.

JPN-Liberia also criticized the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) for remaining silent on Rep. Quiah's remarks.

The group argued that as the statutory body responsible for managing Liberia's protected areas, the FDA has a duty to uphold conservation laws and provide clear public guidance.

"The silence of the FDA, especially its Managing Director, Rudolph Merab, suggests a counterproductive motive that undermines sustainable forest management," JPN-Liberia's statement read.

The group concluded by urging policymakers to recognize that conservation is not an obstacle to development but rather a foundation for sustainable progress. It called on the Liberian government to immediately remove illegal occupants from the park and ensure that communities in buffer zones continue to benefit from conservation-related livelihood programs.

"We remain open to constructive engagement with lawmakers, communities and government agencies to strengthen conservation outcomes and ensure that Sapo National Park continues to serve as a beacon of national pride and global significance," the statement concluded.