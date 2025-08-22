Liberia: Arcelormittal Delivers Lifesaving Sanitary Facilities to Buchanan Communities

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has officially handed over a series of newly constructed water and sanitation facilities to five communities in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

At a well-attended dedication ceremony held in the Central Airfield Community, AML turned over five modern public toilets and five hand pumps to residents of Lemuel Town, Airfield Town, Family Town, Norway Town, and Sayou Town.

The initiative is part of AML's Buchanan Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Project, launched in 2024 to address long-standing water and sanitation challenges in fence-line communities within its concession area.

With an investment of US$108,709.50, the project aims to ensure sustainable access to clean water and safe sanitation, promoting long-term environmental and public health outcomes.

"The idea is for communities to manage the projects in a sustainable way so that they last longer and continue to serve the people who most need them," said Marcus Wleh, Head of Sustainability and External Relations at ArcelorMittal Liberia.

"These interventions were implemented upon the direct request of the communities, and ArcelorMittal is always ready to support its host communities."

During the project implementation, AML collaborated closely with community leaders to select appropriate sites, contracted experienced firms for installation, and trained local residents to manage and maintain the facilities.

To ease the short-term burden of water access, AML also distributed 10,567 sachets of purified drinking water during the construction phase.

The dedication event saw widespread community participation and appreciation.

Lawrence Sumo, General Town Chief of the Airfield Community, praised the company for addressing a major health concern.

"With the construction of this hand pump and latrine in our communities, it will help reduce the risk that comes with going into the bushes. The people in the community will now relax while attending to nature," he said with a smile.

Residents say the facilities are not just a convenience, but a lifesaving intervention.

Gertrude Saydee, 41, emphasized the safety the new toilets provide:

"We used to go into the bushes to pupu, and it was dangerous for us. At least with the construction of this facility, we are now safe."

Youth leader Mulbah A. Kiamue called the development "a dream come true," noting the long-standing risks that residents, particularly women and children, faced when defecating in unsafe areas.

Another youth, Fredrick G. Smith, added, "We will now be brave to come out at night to use the restroom. We thank the ArcelorMittal family for rescuing us."

In addition to the hand pumps and toilets, AML revealed it is constructing ten water tanks across Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba counties.

Each tank will have the capacity to supply safe drinking water to up to 500 people per day, and these are expected to be completed and dedicated in the coming weeks.

These projects are part of AML's broader commitment to sustainable, nature-based solutions that address critical environmental and health needs across its areas of operation.