Namibia: Child Marriages Irk Kavango West Governor

21 August 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — Kavango West governor Verna Sinimbo has condemned the actions of a 26-year-old man, who traditionally married a minor (14) at Ncaute village.

"It is deeply disturbing that a child, who should be protected and nurtured, has instead been exposed to such harmful practices. These actions are unacceptable, unlawful and must have no place in our communities," she said.

"As leaders, parents and community members, we must collectively safeguard the rights and well-being of our children. I call on all residents of Kavango West to reject and discourage harmful cultural practices that compromise the dignity and future of our young girls. Our traditions must never be misused to justify exploitation or abuse," stated the governor.

She stressed the urgent need for ongoing awareness and education within communities in Kavango West and beyond, so that parents and guardians understand the dangers and legal consequences of letting minors be subjected to such acts.

"Protecting our children must stay a top priority. Together, we must make sure that schools, homes and villages are safe spaces for every child to thrive," she stressed.

The governor commended the Namibian Police Force for their quick response in the matter, urging communities to partner with law enforcement in reporting cases of child abuse or any other related crimes.

"Let us unite to end these harmful practices and uphold the rights of our children," she said.

The police on Sunday arrested Angolan national Elia Kambinda Chipapa for marrying the grade 5 pupil.

The police said the suspect had been living with the minor from May 2025 until his arrest on 17 August 2025.

Kavango West police spokesperson Chief Inspector Raimbert Muronga on Monday said the mother of the victim, who also resides at Ncaute village, was arrested as an accomplice.

They made their court appearance in Rundu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The victim's mother was granted bail of N$1 000.

Chipapa was denied bail.

Their case was postponed to 9 December. -jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

