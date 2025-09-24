Namibia: Govt Pressured to Activate 'Immediate Emergency Measure' for Street Children

The government, through the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, is being pressured to find an immediate intervention and a plan on the escalating crisis of children living on the streets across the country.

This comes as a notice of questions was given in the National Assembly by Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) member of parliament Lilian Lutuhezi on Tuesday.

Lutuhezi said she would direct an inquiry to minister of gender equality and child welfare Emma Kantema-Gaomas on 2 October.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Lutuhezi highlighted the extreme vulnerability of street children in Namibia.

She said the continued sight of children at shopping malls and traffic lights nationwide sends a message to the world that the country does not take care of its most vulnerable.

"It must be a difficult decision indeed for a mother to send her child onto the streets in search of means to make ends meet, exposing children to all dangers of kidnap, sexual exploitation, even human trafficking," Lutuhezi remarked.

She said the minister needs to tell the National Assembly how many children are living on the streets in Namibia and where these children are sleeping at night.

She also wants to know what urgent measures the ministry is taking to remove children from the streets and to ensure their immediate placement in safe shelters.

"What role is being undertaken by social workers in addressing the situation of our children living on the streets?" she is also asking.

"What steps are in place to protect these children from abuse, exploitation and trafficking while they remain on the streets, can the minister confirm whether these children are, as of today, receiving food, medical attention and protection, and what resources have been reallocated for this emergency?" she is asking.

The minister is also expected to present an update on the status of children already accommodated in existing facilities across Windhoek, such as the Katutura Multi-purpose Centre.