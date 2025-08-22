Nigeria: NPFL - Ali Kandil Plots New Heights for Ikorodu City

Kandil, who served as assistant coach last season, has now stepped up to the helm following the exit of coach Aweroro to Shooting Stars Sports Club

Ikorodu City's rise in Nigerian football has been nothing short of remarkable.

From fighting for relevance just a few years ago, the Lagos-based side is now preparing for only its second-ever season in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with a new man in charge: Ali Kandil.

Kandil, who served as assistant coach last season, has now stepped up to the helm following the exit of coach Aweroro to Shooting Stars Sports Club, Ibadan.

In his very first preseason in charge, he has already delivered silverware, guiding the Oga Boys to a trophy at the recent ValueJet Preseason tournament.

But as Kandil told PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive sit-down ahead of the NPFL's kickoff on 22 August, the preseason success is only a starting point.

The real test begins when Ikorodu City step back into the unforgiving grind of the top flight.

Blueprint for the new season

When asked about his plan going into the 2025/26 campaign, Kandil was calm but confident.

"So I think now we know, based on last season, we know how to build our expectations going forward this season.

"We know where we are in the league, we know the league well, we know the teams we're going to play against and we know what to expect.

"Same as last season, we're going to go in, we're going to play our football, attacking football, and make sure we do our best."

That clarity stems from Ikorodu's baptism of fire last season. Promoted against the odds, the Lagos club not only survived but thrived, finishing an impressive fourth on the log when many had tipped them to struggle.

New faces to watch

A major part of Kandil's optimism rests on the club's smart recruitment.

Management has backed him with fresh legs across the pitch, and he believes his new additions will lift the team further.

"Yeah, definitely. We've signed a few players. I think the recruitment has been well, the management has done really well. We have a few exciting players that we know can do the job for us.

"We have Joseph, we have Rashid, we have different players in different positions. So looking forward to having them, of course."

One of the standout names in the mix is Joseph Arumala, a player whose preseason performances have already caught attention.

"Joseph is actually one of the new players, and I don't need to talk about Joseph. Everyone's seeing the things he's doing on the field. He's been great so far. He's been fantastic."

Rising star to explode

Among those expected to shoulder responsibility is Musa Malik, one of the brightest prospects in the NPFL. Kandil did not hesitate when asked about the forward's prospects.

"Musa has the world at his feet. He's a great player, great potential and I know he's going to explode this season."

Beyond survival: Continental ambitions

Last season, Ikorodu City's primary goal was survival. They defied the odds, played fearless football, and instead found themselves rubbing shoulders with the league's best. This season, Kandil insists, the bar has been raised.

"Definitely we're aiming higher.

"As I said, now we know the league better. We know what to expect. We have the experience at least.

"That was our first season in the NPFL last season. Now we've gained the experience. We know that we can achieve the top. We can achieve continental football hopefully."

Attacking DNA: The Ikorodu way

Under former coach Aweroro, Ikorodu City carved out a reputation for bold, expansive football; attacking relentlessly and refusing to sit back against bigger names. Kandil insists nothing will change under his stewardship.

"That's the philosophy of the club. We play attacking football, no matter who the coach is. We're going to play attacking football, we are going to play good football.

"I follow the same approach as well, we like to build up from the back, we like to play expansive football, attacking football, and that's what we are going to do."

Ikorodu City's new era

For a club that started officially a few years ago, and that was fighting in the lower divisions not long ago, the prospect of continental football may sound ambitious.

But Ikorodu City have consistently shown they are unafraid of big stages. With back-to-back preseason trophies, a squad buzzing with talent, and a coach determined to blend philosophy with ambition, the Oga Boys could well be one of the NPFL's most exciting stories in 2025/26.

The season begins in under 24 hours. For Ali Kandil and his young side, the journey from promising newcomers to genuine contenders might just be beginning.