Nigeria: Oyo Govt Approves N45m for HIV/Aids Intervention

The Oyo State Government has approved N45 million to further curb the spread of HIV/AIDS in the state.

According to a statement signed by Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in the state, Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this at the inauguration ceremony of the Ambassadors for the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA) on Thursday.

The statement noted that Mr Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, said the funds, alongside the recent approval of the purchase of HIV test kits, are targeted at strengthening the agency's capacity to combat the epidemic.

It added that the governor, while inaugurating the ambassadors, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to improving public health and reducing the prevalence of the disease in the state.

The statement added that the ambassadors, who were carefully selected, would assist in raising awareness and support the government in its efforts to fight HIV/AIDS in the state.

It noted that the governor congratulated the newly appointed ambassadors and admonished them to lend their influence and networks to the campaign against the spread of the disease.

The statement reads in part: "The inauguration of these ambassadors marks a significant milestone in our collective journey toward a future where HIV/AIDS is no longer a public health threat.

"As an ambassador, you are not just a representative; you are the champions of change.

"You are the voices for those who have been silent, the beacon of hope for those in darkness and the catalyst in a more inclusive and compassionate society.

"Your roles will inspire truth, promote education, and ultimately save lives."

The statement added that Mr Makinde commended OYSACA for the initiative, which, according to him, underscores the importance of community engagement and leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The statement noted that their efforts would undoubtedly contribute to reducing stigma, increasing awareness and ensuring everyone has access to HIV prevention, treatment and care.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of OYSACA, Gbola Adetunji, commended the governor's proactive approach.

Mr Adetunji stressed that the funds would enhance the agency's capacity to reach high-risk populations and deliver life-saving services more effectively.

He said the inauguration of the ambassadors is a new chapter in the annals of the agency to seek further cooperation between the government and distinguished individuals, to enhance the fight against HIV/AIDS in the state.

The Chairperson also commended the commissioner for health, development partners, Global Fund, APIN, Society for Family Health, and many others, for their various support for the agency.

The newly inaugurated ambassadors pledged their support for the initiative, promising to use their platforms to educate, inform and mobilise communities in the fight against the stigma and spread of the virus.

(NAN)