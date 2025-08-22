Nigeria: Governor Radda Approves Appointment of 15 New Ssas, GM

The appointments, confirmed on 2 August, 2025, strategically position experienced professionals across key sectors to advance the Radda administration's "Building Your Future" agenda
Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the appointment of 15 new Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and a General Manager for Hotels Board to bolster the administration's commitment to delivering transformative governance across the state.
The appointments, confirmed on 2 August, 2025, strategically position experienced professionals across key sectors to advance the Radda administration's "Building Your Future" agenda and ensure effective service delivery to the people of Katsina State. The new appointees are:
Mrs Aisha Barda - SSA on School Feeding
Musa Ado Faskari - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency
Nu'uman Imam Muhammed - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Batagarawa/Charanchi/Rimi Federal Constituency
Dr Habibu AbdulKadir - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Matazu/Musawa Federal Constituency
Ali Mamman Bakori - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency
Labaran Magaji Ingwawa - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Ingawa/Kankia/Kusada Federal Constituency
Bishir Sabi'u - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Jibia/Kaita Federal Constituency
Murtala Adamu Baure - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Baure/Zango Federal Constituency
Yusuf Mamman Ifo - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Batsari/Danmusa/Safana Federal Constituency
Dangi Abbas - SSA on Security Matters
Faruk Hayatu - SSA on Youth Development
Bala Garba Tsanni - SSA on Social Development
Musa Maikudi - SSA on Party Affairs
Aminu Ashiru Kofar Sauri - SSA on SPIME
Mannir Shehu Wurma - SSA on Media and Publicity
Rabi'u Aliyu Kusada - General Manager, Hotels Board
Governor Radda charged the new appointees to fully embrace the "Building Your Future" vision and demonstrate staunch commitment to serving the people of Katsina State with dedication, integrity, and excellence.