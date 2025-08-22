Nigeria: Governor Radda Approves Appointment of 15 New Ssas, GM

press release

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the appointment of 15 new Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and a General Manager for Hotels Board to bolster the administration's commitment to delivering transformative governance across the state.

The appointments, confirmed on 2 August, 2025, strategically position experienced professionals across key sectors to advance the Radda administration's "Building Your Future" agenda and ensure effective service delivery to the people of Katsina State. The new appointees are:

Mrs Aisha Barda - SSA on School Feeding

Musa Ado Faskari - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency

Nu'uman Imam Muhammed - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Batagarawa/Charanchi/Rimi Federal Constituency

Dr Habibu AbdulKadir - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Matazu/Musawa Federal Constituency

Ali Mamman Bakori - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency

Labaran Magaji Ingwawa - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Ingawa/Kankia/Kusada Federal Constituency

Bishir Sabi'u - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Jibia/Kaita Federal Constituency

Murtala Adamu Baure - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Baure/Zango Federal Constituency

Yusuf Mamman Ifo - SSA on CDP/Coordinator, Batsari/Danmusa/Safana Federal Constituency

Dangi Abbas - SSA on Security Matters

Faruk Hayatu - SSA on Youth Development

Bala Garba Tsanni - SSA on Social Development

Musa Maikudi - SSA on Party Affairs

Aminu Ashiru Kofar Sauri - SSA on SPIME

Mannir Shehu Wurma - SSA on Media and Publicity

Rabi'u Aliyu Kusada - General Manager, Hotels Board

Governor Radda charged the new appointees to fully embrace the "Building Your Future" vision and demonstrate staunch commitment to serving the people of Katsina State with dedication, integrity, and excellence.