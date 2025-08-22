Gambia: Polls Put Barrow Ahead in 2026 Race, but Undecided Voters Hold the Key

As The Gambia moves closer to the December 2026 presidential elections, civil society organization Gambia Participates has released the results of a nationwide opinion poll suggesting that President Adama

Barrow is currently leading the race, but a large proportion of undecided voters could influence the final outcome.

The survey, conducted in July 2025 across all 53 constituencies, shows President Barrow at 31%, Talib Ahmed Bensouda at 18%, Ousainou Darboe at 12%, Mama Kandeh at 3%, Essa Mbaye Faal at 3%, and other candidates also at 3%. A notable 29% of respondents remain undecided.

"The public opinion polls we are presenting do not suggest that this will be the outcome of the 2026 presidential elections. It only captured people's opinion and perceptions as of now, the whole dimension may change here against the 2026 elections. The aspiring candidates for the 2026 presidential elections can use this to better prepare themselves," said Marr Nyang, Executive Director of Gambia Participates.

Amadou Coumareh, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the organization, explained that the survey involved trained data collectors who visited each constituency and interviewed individuals on their perceptions and preferences for the 2026 elections. "The opinions were taken from the public therefore it is not a prediction made by the Gambia Participates. This to us will enhance political discussion and will help political parties and individuals to better prepare themselves for the 2026 presidential election. No single candidate or political party was given an advantage against others; all we did was to seek public perceptions ahead of the 2026 presidential elections," he said.

The poll also highlights regional variations in voter support. In Banjul, support tilts towards Talib Bensouda (26%) and undecided voters (32%), followed by Barrow (12%), Mama Kandeh (11%), and others (11%). Ousainou Darboe registers 9%, while Essa Mbaye Faal records no support. In Basse, Mama Kandeh leads with 35%, followed by Barrow (25%) and Darboe (14%). Brikama shows a dispersed support pattern with other candidates at 25%, Essa Mbaye Faal 18%, Barrow 15%, Talib Bensouda 10%, Darboe 8%, Mama Kandeh 9%, and 16% undecided. Other regions also display fragmented preferences, underscoring the importance of voter mobilization and targeted campaigning.