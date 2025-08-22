Liberia: LWSC Launches Four-Year $156m Strategic Plan

The Liberia Water and Sewer Cooperation (LWSC) has launched a four -year strategic program aimed at addressing the critical issue of water sanitation in all urban areas in Liberia.

LWSC Managing Director, Mo Ali, said the project which worth over USD$156 Million will enable LWSC supply water and sanitation in many houses in Montserrado.

"This project is important for us because it will help tackle the issues of water and sanitation in Urban areas". "We want to ensure that Liberia move pass water and sanitation challenges", Mr. Ali stated.

Mr. Ali asserted that collaborative effort is important to combat the challenges.

"The issue of water sanitation in the Country remains a major challenge, especially in urban communities," he said.

Also speaking at the Launch, Finance and Development Minister, Augustine Ngafuan, expressed support for the strategic plan of the LWSC.

Minister Ngafuan encouraged the management of the LWSC to remain focus in order to achieve the objectives of the plan.

"We will make sure that the LWSC's Strategic Plan leaves from plan to a zone of action and to a zone of actors", Mr. Ngafuan stated.

He vowed to support the project for the growth and development of Liberia.

The program, which was held at the conference room of the Ministry of Public Works, was graced by a cross session of officials of government, civil society organizations, and customers among many others

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.

X