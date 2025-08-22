Nigeria: Video of Nigerian Senator Criticising Police Head and Attorney General From 2018, Not 2025 As Suggested Online

Video of Nigerian senator criticising police head and attorney general from 2018, not 2025 as suggested online

IN SHORT: In 2018, then senator Isah Misau was caught on camera lashing out at Nigeria's inspector general of police and the attorney general. Social media posts suggesting the video is from 2025 are misleading.

A video of a Nigerian senator criticising the country's inspector general of police (IGP) and the attorney general has been circulating on social media since early August 2025.

Part of the video's caption reads: "The senators are extremely angry with the IGP and the attorney general for disrespecting and daring them. It is now the 'Clash Of Titans' in Abuja."

The video is overlaid with the text: "Senator speaks out. Tinubu gov is total failure."

He says: "This attorney general is becoming a nuisance. Look at the attorney general going to court to stop the senate from investigating Maina and we are still here. The IGP came with a lawyer saying he is not going to answer any question from the senate."

Abuja is the capital of Nigeria. Bola Tinubu took over as the country's president in May 2023.

But does it show an incident from August 2025, as suggested online? We checked.

Old video

Africa Check took keyframes from the video and ran them through a Google reverse image search to identify the senator. According to the results, he is Isah Misau. He represented the Bauchi central district from 2015 to 2019.

A Google keyword search led us to the original video, which was published on YouTube in January 2018. In it, Misau criticised the then auditor general Abubakar Malami's decision to reinstate Abdulrasheed Maina, former chair of the pension reform task team, as well as his legal efforts to prevent the senate from investigating the matter.

Malami served as Nigeria's auditor general from 2015 to 2023.

In late 2017, Ibrahim Idris, then inspector general of police, appeared before the senate with his lawyer and refused to answer any questions on corruption allegations against him. Idris held that position from 2016 to 2019.

Malami and Idris served under Muhammadu Buhari, who was the country's president from 2015 to 2023, not under Tinubu's administration.

The circulating video has been online since 2018.