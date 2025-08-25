Lesotho: Unemployment Tops Youth Concerns in Lesotho

Share of young Basotho who have thought "a lot" about emigrating has almost doubled since 2017, from 27% to 48%

Key findings

Lesotho's youth (aged 18-35) are more educated than older generations. About three-quarters (74%) of youth have attained at least secondary education, compared to 23%-41% among older age groups.

But youth are also more likely to be unemployed. More than six in 10 (62%) say they are not employed and looking for work, compared to 53% of those aged 36-55.

In addition to general economic conditions, young Basotho cite key barriers to youth employment, including a lack of required experience (26%), an unwillingness by youth to accept certain types of work (24%), and inadequate training or preparation (18%).

When asked about their preferred type of employment, a majority (59%) of youth say they would start their own business. This is followed by public-sector work (20%).

If the government were to increase spending to support young people, youth would prioritise job creation (62%) above all else, followed by access to business loans (16%), job training (10%), and education (9%).

Unemployment is the top concern among young Basotho, with 67% identifying it as the most important issue they want the government to address. Other top priorities for government action include infrastructure/roads (49%), crime and security (25%), water supply (24%), and electricity (19%).

Lesotho is predominantly young, with 18- to 35-year-olds making up nearly 40% of citizens and about 60% of the working-age population (United Nations Development Programme, 2014; World Bank, 2021a). This youth bulge presents both a demographic opportunity and a socioeconomic challenge.

In an economy characterised by slow growth despite expansions in the services and manufacturing sectors (African Development Bank, 2025), youth face one of the highest unemployment rates globally (30.5%) (United Nations Development Programme, 2015; World Bank, 2021a). The World Bank (2021b) reported that 44% of 20- to 35-year-olds and 29% of 15- to 19-year-olds in Lesotho are not in education, employment, or training (NEET). This widespread exclusion from economic activity threatens the country's development trajectory and weakens its human capital base.

In response, the government of Lesotho, supported by the United Nations, launched an Initiative for Youth Empowerment aimed at promoting youth entrepreneurship in key sectors, including agriculture, science, technology, tourism, and the creative economy, formally known as SEBABATSO (United Nations, 2023). The initiative seeks to reduce youth unemployment by supporting innovative youth-led businesses and attracting local and international investment in youth enterprises.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Children Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This dispatch reports on a survey module included in the Afrobarometer Round 10 questionnaire to explore the experiences and perspectives of Basotho youth on key issues affecting their lives.

Findings show that while youth have more education than their elders, they are also more likely to be unemployed. In their view, key obstacles to employment include a lack of work experience, limited interest in certain types of jobs, and inadequate training. Most see the government as failing on the issue of job creation, which they consider the most important problem facing their country.

Most young Basotho see the country as heading "in the wrong direction," and large majorities rate the economy and their personal living conditions as poor. Although a majority are optimistic that things will improve in the near future, more than half say they have considered emigrating, mostly in search of better job opportunities.

Victoria Farayola Victoria Farayola is a PhD student in political science at the University of Florida.