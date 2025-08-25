Liberia: 'Law Is Law' Vs. 'Political Mischief' - CDC Evicted From Historic Headquarters

MONROVIA -- The bulldozers at Bernard's Beach did more than tear down concrete walls. They uprooted nearly two decades of political history, leveling the headquarters of Liberia's largest opposition party, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). By Saturday evening, what remained was rubble, grief, and a bitter clash of narratives between President Joseph Boakai's government and his predecessor, George Weah.

By Gibson Gee & Lennart Dodoo with The Liberian Investigator

To Boakai, the eviction was the inevitable enforcement of a court ruling. To Weah, it was an assault on democracy itself. And to Liberia, still nursing the scars of war and political mistrust, it was a reminder of how fragile the balance between law, politics, and power remains.

Law Versus Politics

The dispute traces back years but came to a head on August 13, when Judge George W. Smith ruled that the CDC had no legal claim to the 4.23-acre Bernard estate. He awarded ownership to the heirs of Martha Stubblefield Bernard, whose family had fought the case through Liberia's slow-moving courts.

"The law is the law," Boakai said after returning from an official trip to Japan. "The police were ordered to carry out the action, and they did. That demolition was simply the removal of people from premises that did not belong to them."

Weah, by contrast, called it "political mischief" directed from the very top. "It was not a lawful eviction," he said. "It was a failed mission to destroy and erase the CDC."

A Symbolic Demolition

The timing and imagery were unmistakably political. Bulldozers plowed through offices, a vocational center, and the sycamore tree that had become a totem for CDC loyalists -- a place where rallies began and where the party's grassroots identity took shape. Supporters clutched pieces of the tree in mourning.

For a movement that once electrified Liberia's urban poor and rode Weah's celebrity to state power, the loss was not just material but spiritual. "It was where our struggle began," one partisan said through tears.

Security Shadows

The eviction also produced unsettling discoveries. Police reported finding rifles, cartridges, makeshift explosives, and diplomatic passports -- one allegedly bearing the image of party secretary-general Jefferson Koijee. Authorities arrested three people, including a former township commissioner.

The revelations fueled speculation about whether the CDC had been stockpiling weapons, a sensitive charge in a country still haunted by civil war memories. The party denied wrongdoing, but the questions linger.

Adding to the controversy, videos surfaced showing two police officers stealing wigs from the site, an embarrassment the Liberia National Police moved quickly to contain by disrobing the officers and promising investigations.

Divisions Inside and Outside the CDC

Even within the CDC, cracks are visible. Party chairman Janga Kowo insists the case is still under appeal. But Senator Augustine Chea, a CDC lawmaker, broke ranks, urging compliance with the court.

Outside the party, reactions diverged. Some Unity Party officials mocked the CDC's financial mismanagement, pointing to years of unfulfilled "Dollar rallies" meant to buy the property outright. Others, like the Citizens Movement for Change, called the event a "sad day" for Liberian politics and warned against a cycle of humiliation.

A Turning Point for Liberia

The loss of the headquarters leaves the CDC not just homeless but politically vulnerable, stripped of the symbol that embodied its rise from opposition to power between 2018 and 2024. Weah has vowed to rebuild, framing the moment as a test of resilience ahead of the 2029 elections.

But for Liberia's democracy, the episode is larger than one party. It reveals a recurring tension: how to enforce the rule of law without appearing to weaponize it. For supporters of the ruling Unity Party, the eviction shows that no one is above judicial authority. For the opposition, it is proof that state power is still wielded with partisan intent.

The truth may lie somewhere in between -- but perception is often more powerful than legal briefs. And in a country where politics has too often collapsed into zero-sum battles, the bulldozers at Bernard's Beach may have shifted more than bricks and mortar.