Nigeria: Kwara Govt Vows Justice Over Mob Killing of Woman

25 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has vowed to ensure justice over the brutal killing of a woman lynched by a mob in Ilorin after being wrongly accused of kidnapping.

The victim, identified as Khadijat from Ile Lase, Oke-Apomu area of the metropolis, was attacked at Ipata Market last week by residents who alleged she was involved in kidnap-related activities.

She was found with four ATM cards, while her mobile phone was destroyed during the assault.

Despite police intervention, Khadijat was confirmed dead at the General Hospital, Ilorin, from injuries sustained in the mob attack.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying officers were deployed to rescue her but she died shortly after.

Commissioner for Social Development, Hajia Mariam Nnafatima Imam, condemned the act, describing the jungle justice as "barbaric and unacceptable."

She warned that the government would not tolerate any form of lawlessness capable of threatening peace in the state.

"Taking the law into one's hands is an incivility and will never be condoned. Members of the public are advised to report suspected individuals to the right authorities for investigation and prosecution within the ambit of the law," she said.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has cried out for justice.

In a viral video, her younger sister dismissed the kidnap allegation, insisting Khadijat had long battled serious health problems.

"She left behind children, and we all supported her. At times, she had to beg for money to eat. For decades, she struggled with ill-health, which also claimed our parents' lives," she said, weeping alongside other relatives.

They appealed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

"She must not die in vain. Those behind this wicked act must face justice. We want justice for Khadijat," the grieving family insisted.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.