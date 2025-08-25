Nigeria: Kwara Govt Vows Justice Over Mob Killing of Woman

The Kwara State Government has vowed to ensure justice over the brutal killing of a woman lynched by a mob in Ilorin after being wrongly accused of kidnapping.

The victim, identified as Khadijat from Ile Lase, Oke-Apomu area of the metropolis, was attacked at Ipata Market last week by residents who alleged she was involved in kidnap-related activities.

She was found with four ATM cards, while her mobile phone was destroyed during the assault.

Despite police intervention, Khadijat was confirmed dead at the General Hospital, Ilorin, from injuries sustained in the mob attack.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying officers were deployed to rescue her but she died shortly after.

Commissioner for Social Development, Hajia Mariam Nnafatima Imam, condemned the act, describing the jungle justice as "barbaric and unacceptable."

She warned that the government would not tolerate any form of lawlessness capable of threatening peace in the state.

"Taking the law into one's hands is an incivility and will never be condoned. Members of the public are advised to report suspected individuals to the right authorities for investigation and prosecution within the ambit of the law," she said.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has cried out for justice.

In a viral video, her younger sister dismissed the kidnap allegation, insisting Khadijat had long battled serious health problems.

"She left behind children, and we all supported her. At times, she had to beg for money to eat. For decades, she struggled with ill-health, which also claimed our parents' lives," she said, weeping alongside other relatives.

They appealed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

"She must not die in vain. Those behind this wicked act must face justice. We want justice for Khadijat," the grieving family insisted.