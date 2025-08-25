Nigeria: NLC Rejects Proposed Pay Rise for Political Office Holders

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has opposed the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC's) plan to raise the remuneration of political office holders.

Congress warned that such a move would be unjust and could worsen inequality in the country.

In a statement signed by its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC described the proposal as insensitive and inequitable, noting that it comes when workers grapple with unfair wages and rising living costs.

Recalled that controversy over the pay hike erupted recently after RMAFC chairman, Mohammed Usman, disclosed plans for a comprehensive upward review of the salaries and allowances of political office holders nationwide.

The disclosure has already sparked public outrage, with many Nigerians questioning the rationale for increasing politicians' earnings while the minimum wage remains at N70,000.

Ajaero argued that RMAFC's justification does not address the gap between the lavish benefits public office holders enjoy and the conditions of ordinary workers.

"Making public office a sanctuary for wealth-making instead of service will only raise the stakes for political desperation and its consequences," he said.

The labour leader further accused the commission of ignoring the socio-economic realities of millions of Nigerians, linking their plight to the report of multi-dimensional poverty and miserable living.

He recalled that the last wage review for civil servants was less than 50 per cent, while that for political office holders exceeded 800 per cent.

The NLC also criticised the uniform salary structure for politicians across all states, contrasting it with the varied pay structures for civil servants.

According to Ajaero, this disparity reflects a system that discriminates against workers, violating constitutional principles of equity.

While acknowledging the need for fair remuneration, the NLC insisted that any review must be comprehensive and transparent.

The statement reads, in part, "We are outraged by RMAFC's decision to embark on a comprehensive upward review of the remuneration packages of political office holders.

The move is insensitive, unjust and inequitable. Mohammed Usman's explanations insult our collective intelligence as they say nothing of the humongous advantages tied to these offices, while the poor live only on hopes and dreams."

"One of the most heinous crimes against humanity is the institution and promotion of apartheid in any human setting, no matter how subtle. While we recognise the need for good remuneration packages, they should be equitable.

Our demands are simple: the current earnings of all political office holders should be made public. The benchmark for the proposed review must also be made public. And most importantly, RMAFC should put this exercise on hold before it triggers a tsunami," Ajaero added.