Liberia: 'Destroyers, Not Builders' - Weah Blames Boakai for CDC HQ Demolition, Calls for Restraint

Former President George Weah on Saturday condemned the demolition of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters in Monrovia, describing the move as an unlawful attempt by the Unity Party-led government to "destroy and erase" Liberia's largest opposition party.

In a statement Saturday evening, Weah accused President Joseph Boakai's administration of showing "gross disregard for the rule of law" and testing Liberia's fragile peace.

"Fellow Liberians, today we witnessed yet another testament of the Unity Party government's gross disregard for the rule of law," Weah said. "Emboldened by impunity, they continue to abuse power, testing our nation's fragile peace and democracy. Their list of violations grows daily -- from police brutality against ordinary citizens to outright disregard of court orders."

Urges Supporters to Remain Calm

Despite his sharp rebuke, the CDC standard-bearer called on his supporters to resist retaliation. "We must, however, take the high road," he said. "In the interest of peaceful coexistence, I urge everyone to remain calm, law-abiding, and respectful of due process, despite this partisan political mischief."

Weah maintained that the CDC had respected the legal process over ownership of the party's headquarters and was prepared to abide by the courts' final decision. He alleged, however, that police acted before the matter was fully resolved, claiming the operation was carried out "with direct instructions from Boakai himself."

"This was not a lawful eviction," Weah charged. "It was a failed mission to destroy and erase the CDC in an attempt to fulfill the very wish Boakai has repeatedly expressed to his lieutenants."

"We Shall Overcome"

The demolition comes as a blow to the CDC, which ruled Liberia from 2018 to 2024 under Weah's presidency and remains the country's largest opposition party. But Weah sought to project resilience, announcing the establishment of a special committee to oversee the construction of a new "modern, state-of-the-art" headquarters.

"While the loss of our office building is a setback, I want to emphasize that it is only temporary. We shall overcome this sooner rather than later, thanks to your unwavering commitment, determination, and resilience," he said.

Weah added that the party's strength lies not in "bricks and mortar" but in the "unity, strength, and identity" of its supporters. "The UP leadership under Boakai are destroyers, but we are builders," he declared.

Rising Political Tensions

The demolition follows a controversial August 13 ruling by the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, which awarded the 4.23-acre CDC property to the estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard. The police operation -- during which officers reported seizing firearms and cartridges from the premises -- has sparked heated debate over law enforcement's handling of opposition assets and heightened tensions between the ruling Unity Party and the CDC.

Weah pledged to continue the political fight. "I am optimistic about our political future," he said. "Together, we will build a better homeland for our party. So help me God. God bless Liberia."