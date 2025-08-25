Liberia: CDC Expresses No Trust in the Civil Law Court, Hopes On Supreme Court for Justice

The Congress for Democratic Change has expressed no confidence in the Justice system in the Country.

CDC chairman Janga Kowo said the civil law court was in error to serve eviction letter to the party.

According to him, the court had carried on the same action 2024 but failed.

"No one can violate the laws of CDC; We believe in the Supreme Court to render justice to us", Chairman Kowo said.

The issue of the party headquarters has been a controversial case for months with Civil law court serving eviction letter on August 13, 2025.

Mr. Kowo stated that the party will leave its headquarters, but vowed that the case will continue in Court.

He expressed hope that the CDC will be rendered fair judgment regardless of the situation.

"Instead of using the sheriff, the court seeks armed police officers to evict the CDC. We are going back to the court". "We have faith in the supreme court to give the CDC relief", he noted.

Chairman Kowo accused the government of tempering with the court case saying such is immature.

"The Unity Party government is irresponsible; they failed to maintain its headquarters for twelve years whilst the CDC has maintained for 20years; This is a testament that the Congress for Democratic Change is a mature party", the CDC chairman reemphasized.

The party is currently in transition to its new headquarters believed to be announced soon.