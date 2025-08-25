Nigeria: Peter Obi Visits Peter Rufai's Family As NFF Reaffirms Support for Football Legends

Prior to Mr Obi's tribute and renewed debates over the welfare of ex-internationals, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) issued a formal statement clarifying that it has not neglected the nation's football legends.

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Super Eagles legend Peter "Dodo Mayana" Rufai in Lagos, a day after the football icon was laid to rest.

Mr Obi, in an emotional tribute shared on his social media pages, described Rufai as "one of the finest players of his generation - an icon whose heroics in goal brought pride to millions of Nigerians."

"Today, I paid a condolence visit to the family of our late Green Eagles captain and celebrated goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, in Lagos. He was one of the finest players of his generation - an icon whose heroics in goal brought pride to millions of Nigerians," Mr Obi said.

Reflecting on the late goalkeeper's passing, Mr Obi stressed the need for a collective effort to honour national heroes who brought glory to the country.

"Reading about the tragedy of most Nigerians, how some of them struggled to cater to their needs when challenged by misfortune, I am strengthened in my belief that we must all work together to create the Nigeria of our dreams, where service and sacrifice are honoured, where our heroes in all spheres of life are not forgotten, and where every citizen can live with dignity and security."

"In moments like this, we are reminded that a nation's greatness is also measured by the value it places on those who gave their all for her. Peter Rufai belongs to this league of heroes, and it is our collective duty to ensure that their memories inspire us, and that their sacrifices are never in vain."

NFF clears the air

Prior to Mr Obi's tribute and renewed debates over the welfare of ex-internationals, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) issued a formal statement clarifying that it has not neglected the nation's football legends.

"The Nigeria Football Federation stood in solidarity with two of our legends as they were laid to rest. In support of the burial rites of Christian Chukwu, the NFF provided financial assistance to his family and was represented by Executive Committee Member Chief George Aluo, Barr. Okey Obi, and Mr. Chikelue Iloenyosi. Similarly, at the funeral mass of Peter Rufai in Lagos, the NFF also offered financial support to his family. The delegation included Executive Committee Member Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi and Dr. Ademola Olajire. We honour their service, celebrate their legacy, and extend our continued support to their families," the federation said.

This clarification came amid criticism from a section of former players, including ex-Super Eagles defender Taribo West, who accused the government and football authorities of "abandoning ex-internationals" after their retirement.

Honour vs. Lifelong Care

Rufai's death has reopened an old debate: how much responsibility does the state owe to former athletes? While tributes and calls for better welfare continue, experts argue that representing the country in sports is both a privilege and a service -- but not an unlimited social contract.

Though many agree it is natural to feel sympathy when former stars struggle, they argue that expecting the government to provide lifelong care to every ex-international is neither practical nor sustainable.

Many athletes, including Taribo West and others, earned significant sums during their active careers. Representing Nigeria brought them fame, opportunities, and, in some cases, personal wealth.

The assumption that once an athlete wears the national jersey, the state automatically becomes their lifelong provider is deeply flawed.