Somalia: U.S. Warns of Daesh/ISIS, Al-Qaeda Expansion, Commends Partners in Iraq, Syria, Somalia

Istanbul — The US Embassy in Baghdad said Saturday that Washington remains deeply concerned about the continued operations and territorial expansions of the Daesh/ISIS and al-Qaeda terror groups, stressing that it will continue to prioritize partnerships with allies and regional actors to combat terrorism.

The embassy, citing remarks shared by the State Department's Bureau of International Organization Affairs on US social media company X, commended UN member states that have sustained counter-terrorism pressure in Iraq, Syria and Somalia, saying these efforts have constrained ISIS operations.

Responding to the US concerns, Iraqi military spokesman Sabah al-Numan told the state news agency INA that ISIS no longer poses a threat inside Iraq, describing the terrorist group as "paralyzed" thanks to the vigilance and daily operations of security forces.

He stressed that Iraq's borders are fully secured and that regional tensions will not directly impact the country's stability.

Dorothy Shea, the US Ambassador to the UN, told the Security Council this week that Washington has intensified its counterterrorism campaign globally, targeting ISIS and al-Qaeda leadership, infrastructure and financial networks.

"Notable successes have included the elimination of high-ranking ISIS attack planners in Somalia, Iraq and Syria, and the transfer into US custody of the man allegedly responsible for the Abbey Gate terrorist bombing in Afghanistan," she said. "These actions demonstrate our unwavering commitment to dismantling terrorist organizations and protecting international security."

At least 13 US soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport in Afghanistan in August 2021. The attack was claimed by ISIS.

Shea added that the US continues to work with allies through intelligence sharing and joint operations in order to strengthen global security and prevent the spread of extremist ideologies.