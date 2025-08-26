Somalia: U.S. Forces Conclude Operation Targeting Isis-Somalia

25 August 2025
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)
By U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs

Stuttgart, Germany — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, concluded a two-week operation Aug. 23, 2025, that included multiple airstrikes targeting ISIS-Somalia in the Puntland region of Somalia.

"These lethal strikes demonstrate our resolve and commitment to ensuring Americans and our partners remain safe from the threat of global terrorism," said Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Commander, U.S. Africa Command. "I congratulate our military and civilian teammates, as well as our partners in Somalia, who worked every aspect of this complex evolution. They set the standard for executing as well-planned, cross-Combatant Command operation against an organization that wishes to export their terror to the U.S. and our allies."

AFRICOM, in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, will continue to assess the results of the operation. Specific details about the operation will not be released in order to ensure operations security.

