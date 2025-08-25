Liberia: Drugs - Govt Declares War On Drugs

The Government of Liberia has declared the fight against drug abuse a national emergency, calling on all citizens to join efforts in combating what it describes as a growing pandemic that threatens families, communities, and the nation's future.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) press briefing on Tuesday, the Deputy Minister of Information announced that the government is preparing for a nationwide Anti-Drug Action Day on August 7, intended to rally both institutions and individuals around a common front in the war against drugs.

"Drugs do not discriminate. Every community, every family, every social class has been affected," the Deputy Minister emphasized. "This fight must move beyond policy and into collective, practical action."

Citizens are being encouraged to serve as "community ambassadors" by reporting drug dens, ghettos, and suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities. According to the Deputy Minister, success in this national effort requires the full engagement of the public, not just government institutions.

In support of Liberia's anti-drug efforts, a delegation from the ECOWAS Parliament, led by Hon. Orlando Pereira, is currently in the country. The delegation has held consultative meetings with several key institutions including the Ministry of Gender, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Monrovia City Corporation, and is conducting field assessments to understand the ground realities of substance abuse across Liberia.

This regional show of solidarity underscores the seriousness of the drug crisis and the need for collaborative, cross-border solutions to tackle narcotics trafficking and youth addiction.

As part of the national strategy to address drug-related crimes, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has launched a targeted training program for officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) in Bong, Nimba, and River Counties.

The training focuses on narcotics detection, modern forensic techniques, and operational accountability, with the goal of equipping LDEA officers to perform at higher standards of professionalism and effectiveness.

This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing Liberia's law enforcement response to the drug crisis and reflects the government's resolve to modernize and strengthen its institutional capacity.

In concluding remarks, the Deputy Minister reaffirmed the Boakai administration's commitment to credible governance, transparency, and impactful reform. He called on media professionals and citizens alike to join the government in disseminating accurate information and resisting the spread of misinformation.

"As a government, we are committed to solutions that work for the Liberian people," he stated.

The briefing ended with an open floor session for media questions and further clarifications, emphasizing the government's ongoing efforts to keep the public informed and involved in national development.