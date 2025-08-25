Nigeria: Misinformation Fuelling HPV Vaccine Hesitancy in Nigeria - Report

According to the report, misinformation was a major driver of negativity, with posts falsely claiming the HPV vaccine causes cancer, infertility, or even death.

A new report says misinformation, stigma, high costs and knowledge gaps are driving widespread hesitancy toward the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in Nigeria.

The HPV Social Listening Insights Report, released by Nigeria Health Watch and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, analysed social media discussions between 1 August and 14 August 2025.

The findings showed 881 HPV-related conversations reached over 3.3 million Nigerians, generating more than 8,600 engagements across X, Facebook, YouTube and other online platforms.

According to the report, misinformation was a major driver of negativity, with posts falsely claiming the HPV vaccine causes cancer, infertility, or even death.

It noted that some online narratives portrayed Africa as a testing ground for unsafe vaccines, while others wrongly confused HPV with HIV.

"Such myths fuel distrust and deepen stigma, with some posts warning people to avoid vaccines promoted by public figures or international health organisations," the report stated.

The analysis also highlighted significant knowledge gaps, as many Nigerians do not fully understand how HPV spreads or its link to multiple cancers in men and women.

Some misconceptions included describing HPV simply as a sickness, without recognition that it is preventable and treatable.

Practical concerns were also common. Many Nigerians questioned whether the vaccine is free in government hospitals, whether boys need protection, or where affordable vaccination is available.

With costs as high as ₦120,000 for three doses, affordability remains a serious barrier to access.

Public sentiment around HPV was described as largely negative or neutral. Forty-five per cent of conversations reflected mistrust and fear, while half revealed uncertainty or limited knowledge.

Only five per cent of the discussions were openly positive.

Concerns also extended to fears of being used in clinical trials, stigma in relationships following diagnosis, and discomfort during screening, such as Pap smears or HPV DNA tests.

To address these issues, the report urged a multi-pronged response involving government health agencies, civil society, and community leaders.

It recommended strategies including subsidising vaccine costs, integrating HPV vaccination into routine care, and using trusted community voices to debunk harmful myths.

"Sharing survivor stories can reduce stigma, while providing clear, location-specific guidance on vaccination and screening will empower communities," the report advised.

Experts warned that unless barriers are addressed, HPV-related cancers, particularly cervical cancer, which kills thousands of Nigerian women annually, will remain a major public health threat.

The report added that rebuilding trust, closing knowledge gaps, and expanding affordable access are vital if Nigeria is to make real progress in HPV prevention.

(NAN)