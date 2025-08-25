Nigeria: Air Peace Acquires Fourth Boeing 777 Amid Expansion, London Route Challenges

"This milestone strengthens our expansion plans as we prepare to connect Nigeria to more global destinations, including London, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean" -- Air Peace spokesperson.

Nigeria's largest carrier, Air Peace, has expanded its widebody fleet with the arrival of a fourth Boeing 777-200ER, as it doubles down on international ambitions and seeks to consolidate its grip on the fiercely competitive Lagos-London route.

The aircraft, registered 5N-CEG, landed at Lagos' Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Friday, 22 August, from Teruel, Spain. It was greeted with a water-cannon salute and a reception led by Air Peace Chairman Allen Onyema, his executive team, and aviation officials.

"This milestone strengthens our expansion plans as we prepare to connect Nigeria to more global destinations, including London, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean," the airline said in a statement.

Configured with 312 seats--26 in Business Class and 286 in Economy--the new aircraft will join the fleet within two months, with Mr Onyema confirming its deployment on long-haul flights from Abuja to London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

Past Acquisition Controversies

The new acquisition comes against the backdrop of past scandals tied to Air Peace's plane purchases. In 2019, Mr Onyema was indicted by the US Department of Justice on charges of money laundering and bank fraud, accused of using falsified documents to move millions of dollars intended for aircraft acquisitions. In October 2024, prosecutors added obstruction of justice charges, alleging he attempted to mislead investigators with backdated contracts.

Though Mr Onyema has consistently denied wrongdoing and continues to operate freely in Nigeria, the unresolved cases cast a shadow over the airline's aggressive expansion. Aviation regulators have also previously criticised Air Peace for failing to properly report incidents involving its aircraft, raising safety oversight concerns.

London Route

Air Peace is currently the only Nigerian airline operating direct flights to London, a route it launched in March 2024. Within its first year, the carrier said it transported over 136,000 passengers across 662 flights, contributing an estimated $150 million to Nigeria's GDP and creating 1,200 jobs. Its entry triggered a price war, forcing long-established rivals like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic to slash fares, with ticket prices on the route reportedly falling by as much as 40 per cent.

But success has not come without hurdles.

The airline has faced slot restrictions, being limited to Gatwick instead of Heathrow, and has accused UK authorities of using "aeropolitics" to frustrate Nigerian carriers. Industry watchers warn that Air Peace risks repeating the fate of defunct airlines such as Arik Air and Med-View, which collapsed under the weight of high operating costs, governance issues, and intense foreign competition after briefly operating London services.

Beyond London

Even as it navigates the London battlefront, Air Peace is pressing ahead with expansion into South America and the Caribbean, with plans for direct flights to São Paulo, Antigua, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mr Onyema argues that the strategy is part of a broader mission to make international travel more affordable for Nigerians and to establish Nigeria as a regional aviation hub.

He praised President Bola Tinubu's administration for policies that support indigenous airlines and commended Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo for pursuing strategies that, he said, allow Nigerian carriers to compete more fairly against foreign giants.

With the new Boeing 777, Air Peace is positioning itself as more than just a regional player.

But as history shows, the challenges of sustaining long-haul operations from financial pressures to geopolitics may ultimately determine whether Nigeria's flag-carrier ambitions take flight or falter.