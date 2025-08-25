Nigeria: 'No Regrets, Only Memories' - Okpala Reflects On Playing for Nigeria, Losing Peter Rufai

"In the media, they can give Jota about five minutes, but Rufai's story was given just 30 seconds in many of our own stations."

Former Green Eagles midfielder, Sylvanus "Quicksilver" Okpala, has called for greater respect and recognition for Nigeria's past sporting heroes, insisting the country must value its icons well beyond their playing years.

His appeal comes amid an outpouring of tributes after the passing of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter "Dodo Mayana" Rufai.

The celebrated shot-stopper, a two-time FIFA World Cup player, was laid to rest on Friday, 22 August, following a solemn Mass at the Catholic Church of Visitation, Festac Town, Lagos.

Drawing on decades of shared history, Okpala, while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, recounted his relationship with Rufai. He urged Nigerians to accord ex-internationals the dignity and honour they deserve.

Meeting Peter Rufai

Recalling how they met, Okpala said:

"I knew Peter Rufai as far back as 1978. At the time, I was with the Junior Eagles (now called Flying Eagles), and we were camping at the National Institute for Sports inside the National Stadium. That was when Peter Rufai first came around. We used to watch the Laffa League in Surulere, where top teams like Stationery Stores, NEPA, Police Officers, and Leventis were playing. That was when I first saw him."

A deeper connection blossomed when Rufai joined the senior team:

"I met him properly in 1981, around November or December, when he joined us ahead of the 1982 Nations Cup. He was our third-choice goalkeeper at the time, and that was when we became very close. He was a fantastic guy, a good goalkeeper, very determined, and very passionate about the game. He hated losing, and he always wanted to give his best. Above all, he was a wonderful person."

Okpala emphasised how Rufai's unwavering dedication made him one of Nigeria's most celebrated football figures.

Okpala's illustrious playing career

Okpala had a distinguished career with the national team. Born in 1961 in Anambra State, he starred as a midfielder for Enugu Rangers before carving out a successful career in Portugal with União, Marítimo, and Nacional. He earned about 45 caps for Nigeria between 1979 and 1988, finding the net five times. He featured in the 1980 and 1988 Summer Olympics, and was pivotal in Nigeria's 1980 Africa Cup of Nations victory.

"Ex-Internationals deserve respect"

Speaking after Rufai's passing, Okpala expressed frustration at what he sees as a broader culture of undervaluing Nigerian sporting heroes.

For him, the issue is not just about welfare packages or financial assistance -- it is about recognition and respect.

"First of all, I'm calling for respect. We need to show respect to those who have served this country. Let me give you an example. Recently, a Liverpool player, Diego Jota, died. A few days later, Peter Rufai also passed away. But if you look at the media coverage, both print and electronic, Diego Jota was given far more attention than Peter Rufai, who was a captain of the Nigerian national team and played at the World Cup.

"In the media, they can give Jota about five minutes, but Rufai's story was given just 30 seconds in many of our own stations. How do you explain that? Peter Rufai should come first here in Nigeria. I'm not saying Diego Jota shouldn't be respected -- far from it. I played in Portugal for 11 years, so I know what he means to them. But my point is simple: we must value our own legends."

For Okpala, preserving Nigeria's football history begins with celebrating those who shaped it -- from Rufai to other icons who helped elevate Nigerian football on the continental and global stage.

Coaching achievements and advocacy

Okpala's credentials extend to the touchline, where he again proved legendary: he remains one of the few to win AFCON as both a player (1980) and assistant coach (2013 under Stephen Keshi).

In 2025, he accepted the role of Technical Adviser at Edel FC, a Nigerian National League club in Awka, where he is entrusted with steering the team away from relegation.

On welfare, recognition, and legacy

Rufai's passing has sparked renewed conversations about the welfare of former players, with some ex-internationals, including Taribo West, openly criticising the lack of institutional support.

While Okpala acknowledged that many past players face health and financial struggles, he emphasised that what matters most is giving them the honour they deserve.

Okpala also used the moment to highlight the contributions of other Nigerian football legends like Christian Chukwu, Segun Odegbami, and Emmanuel Okala, who laid the foundation for Nigeria's success in the sport.

"Somebody like Christian Chukwu is a superhero, a great legend. Before 1974, Nigerian football was not recognised anywhere in Africa, let alone the world. The transition started with Chukwu, then Odegbami joined, and later Okala and others. These are the people who brought Nigerian football into the limelight, both at the club level and for the national team."

"No regrets, only a call for change"

Despite current challenges for many former stars, Okpala remains clear-headed and sincere about his legacy.

"I have no regrets at all. Playing for Nigeria gave me fame, and I'm grateful for that. Today, people are still looking for me for interviews... If I hadn't played for Nigeria, nobody would know me. So, yes, I'm proud of what I did for my country. But I must insist -- we deserve more respect."

A legacy worth preserving

As Rufai now rests at Ikoyi Cemetery, Okpala's message to those in charge is to celebrate Nigeria's legends, document their contributions, and respect their legacy.

He believes that while efforts to develop formal welfare structures remain vital, recognition is the first step in safeguarding Nigeria's sporting heritage.