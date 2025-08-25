Nigeria: Kano CSOs Demand Accountability As Senior Officials Face Multibillion-Naira Corruption Probes.

The coalition of CSOs described the cases as part of a "disturbing pattern of systemic abuse of public office," warning that unchecked corruption threatens democracy, discourages foreign investment, and erodes the credibility of public institutions.

Civil society organisations in Kano State have called on Governor Abba Yusuf's administration to urgently tackle mounting corruption scandals involving senior officials of his government, warning that failure to act decisively risks eroding public trust and undermining development.

The League of Civil Society Organisations in Kano State, a coalition of advocacy and watchdog groups, made the demand in a statement on Saturday following revelations of two separate corruption cases currently under investigation by Nigeria's anti-graft agencies- the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The first case involves the Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Sani Malumfashi, who, along with the Commission's Secretary, Anas Mustapha, and a deputy director in the accounts department, allegedly diverted over N1 billion from the commission's Unity Bank account. ICPC investigators alleged that the funds were transferred to a private company under the pretext of paying ad hoc electoral staff, despite evidence that payments had already been disbursed through the banking system.

"The Commission's findings revealed the cash transaction was not only unnecessary but a deliberate attempt to circumvent Financial Regulations and launder public funds," the statement said.

On Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES reported another scandal involving Abdullahi Rogo, the director-general of protocol to the governor. Both the ICPC and EFCC alleged that Mr Rogo masterminded the diversion and laundering of N6.5 billion belonging to the Kano State Government, funnelling the funds through suspicious companies, bureau de change operators, and personal accounts. The ICPC has recovered a portion of the public funds, but the official is being shielded from investigation.

The coalition of CSOs described the cases as part of a "disturbing pattern of systemic abuse of public office," warning that unchecked corruption threatens democracy, discourages foreign investment, and erodes the credibility of public institutions.

"These scandals reinforce the perception that merit, integrity, and hard work are irrelevant in a system dominated by corruption," the statement read. "The youth, who represent the future of Kano State, are watching closely."

The groups demanded the immediate suspension of all implicated officials, an independent forensic audit of state finances, stronger oversight by the Kano State House of Assembly, quarterly public disclosure of government accounts, and legal protection for whistleblowers.

They also urged the governor to engage regularly with credible civil society actors instead of "political praise singers."

"Kano State stands at a crossroads," the statement warned, concluding that "Either we confront corruption head-on and restore integrity to public office, or allow the rot to deepen and mortgage the future of our children."

The League of Civil Society Organisations in Kano State is a coalition of advocacy groups working across governance, education, health, human rights and humanitarian response.

The full statement is reproduced below:

KANO STATE AT A CROSSROAD: CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY AMIDST ALARMING CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS

In recent weeks, the Kano State government, under the stewardship of Gov. Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has been rocked by two deeply troubling revelations involving very senior officials, accused of syphoning billions of public funds. The allegations, brought forward by Nigeria's foremost Anti-graft Agencies, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have cast a dark shadow over the integrity of the machinery of governance in the state and threaten eroding public trust, economic stability, and the credibility of its development efforts.

On July 18, 2025, the Nigerian Tribune reported that the ICPC had concluded investigations into a ₦1.02 billion Money Laundering scheme, allegedly orchestrated by the Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Professor Sani Lawan Malumfashi, alongside the Commission's Secretary, Anas Mustapha, and a Deputy Director in the Accounts Department, Ado Garba. According to the ICPC, the trio conspired to transfer over ₦1 billion from KANSIEC's Unity Bank Account to a private company, SLM Agro Global Farm, under the guise of facilitating payments to Ad hoc Electoral staff. The Commission's findings revealed that the Banking system had already successfully disbursed payments to Electoral Officers, rendering the cash transaction not only unnecessary but a deliberate attempt to circumvent Financial Regulations and launder public funds.

Barely a month later, on August 22, 2025, the Daily Nigerian exposed yet another scandal involving the Director General of Protocol, Government House Kano, Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo, accused of diverting ₦6.5 billion of state funds through a network of Shell Companies and Bureau de Change Operators. Both EFCC and ICPC investigations uncovered that Mr. Rogo used Companies such as H&M Nigeria Limited, A.Y. Maikifi Petroleum, and Ammas Oil & Gas Limited to channel funds for fictitious Contracts. These funds were then converted to U.S. dollars and handed over in cash, bypassing all formal accountability mechanisms. Court documents revealed that Mr. Rogo's personal and Corporate Bank Accounts recorded suspicious inflows and outflows, amounting to billions of Naira, prompting the Federal High Court in Kano to order the permanent forfeiture of ₦142.2 million and freeze multiple accounts linked to the scandal.

A Pattern of Abuse and the Erosion of Public Trust:

These cases are not isolated incidents. They reflect a disturbing pattern of systemic abuse of public office, where state institutions are weaponised for personal enrichment. The implications are far-reaching and devastating:

1. Collapse of Public Trust: The people of Kano State, who entrusted this administration with their votes and hopes, are now confronted by stark mistrust, courtesy of the government's acts of betrayal. When elected officials and Senior bureaucrats are implicated in grand corruption, it signals a breakdown of the social contract between them and the people, thereby breeding cynicism, apathy, and disillusionment.

2. Threat to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): Investors seek administrative stability, transparency, and accountability in governance. The manifest action of high-level Corruption in government sends a clear message to potential investors that Kano State may not be a safe/ reliable destination for Capital. This undermines efforts to attract investment that could create jobs, boost infrastructure, and stimulate economic growth.

3. Loss of Development Partnerships: International donors, NGOs, and development Agencies operate based on trust. The fear that funds may be misappropriated discourages collaboration and jeopardises ongoing and future development partnerships aimed at improving Education, Healthcare, Water access, and Poverty alleviation.

4. Institutional Decay: When Electoral Commissions and government Chieftains, pillars of democratic governance, are routinely implicated in high corruption, it weakens the very institutions that uphold democracy. It also demoralises credible and upright public servants and creates a culture of impunity.

5. Youth Disenfranchisement: The youth, who represent the future of Kano State, are watching. These scandals reinforce the perception that merit, integrity, and hard work are irrelevant in a system dominated by corruption. These risks alienate young people from civic engagement and public service.

Our Demands:

Kano Civil Society Organisations have a moral and Constitutional duty to speak truth to power. The League of CSOs in Kano State, therefore, calls on the State Government to urgently take the following steps:

1. Immediate Suspension and Prosecution: All officials implicated in these scandals must be suspended from office pending the outcome of investigations. The government must cooperate fully with the ICPC and EFCC to ensure swift and transparent prosecution.

2. Independent Audit of State Finances: An independent forensic audit of all state Ministries, Departments, and Agencies should be commissioned to uncover any possible cases of financial misappropriation.

3. Strengthening Oversight Mechanisms: The State Assembly must strengthen its oversight functions and ensure that budgetary allocations are monitored and evaluated rigorously.

4. Public Disclosure and Transparency: The government must publish quarterly financial reports detailing revenue, expenditure, and procurement processes to rebuild public confidence.

5. Protection of Whistleblowers: Individuals who expose corruption must be protected from retaliation and intimidation. A whistleblower protection framework should be enacted and enforced.

6. Engagement with Civil Society: The government must establish a credible platform for regular engagement with credible NGOs, Community leaders, and watchdog groups, to promote participatory governance. A situation where an array of apologists and known praise diners used to launder as state government's battered image, will do it no good.

Conclusion:

Kano State stands at a crossroads. The choices before us are clear: either we confront corruption head-on and restore integritytyty to public office, or allow the rot to deepen, precipitating the systemic collapse and erosion of the credibility of governance, and with it mortgaging the future of our children. The League of NGOs, Kano State, will never keep silent in the face of such glaring challenges. We will continue to monitor, advocate, advise and mobilise until Accountability is fully entrenched and justice served.

About the League of Civil Society Organisations in Kano State:

The League of Civil Society Organisations in Kano State is a coalition of civil society organisations committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive development across the state. Established as a unified platform for advocacy, policy engagement, and community empowerment, the League brings together diverse non-governmental actors working in education, health, governance, human rights, and humanitarian response. Through coordinated action and strategic partnerships, the League of CSOs serves as a watchdog, a voice for the marginalised, and a catalyst for positive change, ensuring that public institutions uphold the values of integrity and service to the people of Kano State.

Endorsed by:

1. Comrade Bala Abdullahi Gaduwama - Wuro Development Concerns (WDCN)

2. Yusha'u Sani Yankuzo, Esq. - Centre for Human Rights and Social Advancement (CEFSAN)

3. Mohammed Bello - African Centre for Innovative Research and Development (Afri-CIRD)

4. Abdullahi Y. Sule - Youth and Environmental Development Association (YEDA)

5. Adeniyi Aremu - Civil Society Organisation for Conflict Resolution in Nigeria (CS-CRIN)

6. Comrade Fatima A. Ibrahim - United Action for Democracy (UAD), Kano State

7. Muhammad Yahaya - Youth Empowerment and Human Development (YEHDI)

8. Abba Bello Ahmed - Campaign for Democracy (CD), Kano State

9. Comrade Sani Ibrahim Narogo - Joint Action Front (JAF), Kano State

10. Comrade Moh'd Sani Garba - Pay it Forward Initiative

11. Fatima Muhammad - Nigerian Environmental Society (NES)

12. Aminu Sani Muhammad, Esq. - Rule of Law and Justice Advancement Network (ROLJAN)

13. Fatima Badamasi Ibrahim - Gender Support and Youth Empowerment Initiative (GENSAYE)

14. Buhari Abubakar Usman - Centre for Legal Orientation and Humanitarian Aid (CELOHA)

15. Abdullahi Yahaya, Esq. - Publish What You Pay (PWYP), Kano State

16. Hafiz A. Wali, Esq. - Rise Up Youth Initiative (RUYI)

17. Comrade Auwal Salisu - Centre for Awareness Reorientation and Empowerment (CARE-Africa)

18. Umar Isa Sulaiman, Esq. - Frontier for Gender Advocacy, Accountability & Empowerment Initiative

19. Maryam Garba Usman - Centre for Gender and Social Inclusion (CAGSI)

20. Fatima Chabir Aliyu, Esq. - Community-Based Equal Justice Initiative