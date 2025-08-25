Nigeria: Victory, Gigi Jasmine Leave Big Brother House

In a surprising twist, Victory and Gigi Jasmine were evicted from the Big Brother 10/10 House during Sunday's live eviction. Both were considered entertaining housemates, especially Gigi Jasmine, who was known for her lively gists.

Their exit makes them the fifth and sixth housemates to leave the game.

The voting chart placed Gigi Jasmine at the bottom with 1.51%, while Victory and Ivatar followed closely with 2.15% and 2.22% respectively.

Victory's journey in the house was marked by highs and lows. He once held the Head of House title, became entangled in a "situationship" with Gigi Jasmine, and openly expressed interest in Joanna.

Yet, both he and Gigi refrained from admitting any deeper feelings for each other, with Victory declaring instead that his affection lies with Joanna.

For Gigi, the eviction was an unexpected blow, though she expressed gratitude for her four-week stay in the house.

With just six weeks left in the show, 22 housemates remain in the battle for the ultimate prize.