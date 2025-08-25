Nigeria: Nollywood Actress Becomes Grandmother As Daughter Priscila Ojo, Juma Jux Welcome Baby in Canada

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is now a proud grandmother as her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her Tanzanian musician husband, Juma Jux, have welcomed their first child, named Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, in Canada.

The news was confirmed by Iyabo Ojo in a post shared on her social media handles on Sunday, where she expressed her joy and gratitude for the safe delivery of both mother and the baby boy.

Priscilla and Juma Jux, who tied the knot earlier this year with wedding ceremonies held between February and May 2025 in Nigeria and Tanzania, first announced their pregnancy in July 2025.

Just three days ago, the couple hosted a blue-themed gender reveal party, officially confirming they were expecting a boy.

The announcement was greeted with widespread congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities across Nigeria and Tanzania.

Priscilla, a Nigerian influencer and entrepreneur, and Juma Jux, a celebrated East African singer, have been in the public eye since confirming their relationship last year, with their union becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity marriages of 2025.