Nigeria: Dozens Defect From APC to ADC in Sokoto, Cite Insecurity, Poverty

Dozens of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State have dumped the ruling party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing insecurity, poverty, and poor governance.

The defectors were formally received on Sunday by Senator Abubakar Gada, a leading figure in the ADC coalition movement, who described the development as a sign of mounting discontent with the APC-led government.

"Our people are faced with troubling security challenges that have crippled agriculture, which is the mainstay of our economy. This has led to poverty, unemployment, and hunger across communities," Gada said while addressing the new members.

He explained that the influx of defectors into the ADC was not only a rejection of APC's performance but also a demonstration of the people's readiness to rally behind an alternative platform.

"More people are now joining the ADC because they believe in our coalition movement to rescue the nation. The poor performance of the APC government has pushed Nigerians to seek hope elsewhere, and ADC is offering that credible alternative," he stated.