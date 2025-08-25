Nigeria: 'Africa's Salvation Lies in Lagos, Johannesburg, Not Washington, Beijing', Says Malema

Pan-Africanist and South African opposition leader, Julius Malema, has called on Africans to embrace self-reliance, unity, and economic independence, stressing that the continent's transformation lies within, not from external powers.

Malema spoke on Sunday during the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference in Enugu, where he was a special guest.

He commended the hovernor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah; the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, and the NBA President, Ayim Osigwe, for inviting and hosting him at the event.

Drawing a link between law and activism, Malema urged participants to reject the misuse of legal systems as tools of oppression.

He said, "We must reject the illusion that our salvation will come from Washington, London, Brussels, or Beijing. Our salvation lies here, in Lagos and Johannesburg, in Abuja and Pretoria, in the hands of Africans who refuse to be divided."

Malema cautioned African nations against over-reliance on loans from international financial institutions, warning that such debts could undermine the continent's future.

He described them as "a debt trap" capable of mortgaging Africa's destiny, "The debt trap of Africa to our foreign colonisers must be stopped, and that begins by regulating these loans that our leaders commit future generations to, because they will not be there when the colonisers come to collect."

The EFF leader highlighted efforts in South Africa to regulate borrowing through the Public Finance Management Amendment Bill.

"This bill, which we have introduced as the EFF, will require that the National Treasury in South Africa first seek approval from Parliament to source foreign loans and establish transparency regarding such loans and their conditionalities," he explained.

The South African politician hailed Nigeria for supporting his country during the apartheid struggle, stressing the need for both nations to strengthen their partnership.

"Combined, we possess the minerals that power modern technology, the energy resources that fuel global industry, and the human capital to build a self-sufficient continent.

"The path forward is clear: Nigeria and South Africa must industrialise together, build factories together, and process our resources on African soil."

Malema passionately advocated for African unity, rejecting colonial boundaries and calling for a continent that speaks with one voice.

He said, "We demand one Africa, we demand a borderless Africa, we demand an Africa with one president, one currency, one military command, with one parliament.

"We know the currency of Africa will be much stronger against the American currency. We don't care what Donald Trump or any other leader thinks of us. Africans must refuse to be subjects of others. We must stand together as the world changes and show the world that Africa is one and equal to all nations."

He dismissed negative portrayals of Africa, insisting the continent is rich in natural resources and potential.

"We are a shining nation. We must make sure that no single corner of Africa witnesses Africans killing each other. We must unite against the forces that seek to exploit us."

He added, "The land belongs to Africans, and the minerals of Africa must be returned to Africans. We have the capacity to create industries and process our minerals here. We must never allow imperialist forces to divide us in order to take our wealth."

The 44-year-old Activist condemned xenophobia, which has strained relations within the continent, insisting that migrants are not the cause of South Africa's problems.

"Nigerians, Congolese, and Zimbabweans living in South Africa are not the cause of the country's problems. Xenophobia is a sickness borne of poverty, inequality, and government failure.

Africans must love themselves, not kill one another. Black people are not loved in Africa, and not loved abroad either, but we must learn to treat ourselves better," he said.

He further called for visa-free movement across Africa, "Africans should not need visas to visit one another."