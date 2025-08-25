Nigeria: Tinubu's Brazil Visit Strategic, Game Changer in Economy Diversification - Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu's state visit to Brazil is "strategic" and a broader ambition to diversify and strengthen Nigeria's economy through global partnerships.

It emphasised that the visit is a potential game-changer aimed at deepening ties with Latin America's largest economy and a major BRICS member.

Mr Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Brasilia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu is expected to arrive in Brazil on Monday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of President Lula da Silva.

Dare said that the visit has the potential to accelerate Nigeria's economic growth through targeted engagements in key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

"Yes, this is the third visit of President Tinubu to Brazil, and it is with a justifiable cause.

"It reflects a renewed and focused effort to build lasting economic integration between our countries.

"This is a journey that started 21 years ago under President Olusegun Obasanjo and has gained fresh momentum under President Tinubu," he said

Dare noted that both countries share similarities in demography, economy, and cultural affinity, making the visit timely and important.

He highlighted Brazil's global leadership in mechanized agriculture, agribusiness, and renewable energy as key areas of interest for Nigeria.

"Brazil has a cattle herd of 238 million, even more than its human population.

"This success in agribusiness offers valuable lessons for us as we expand our livestock industry," he said.

Dare noted that while previous visits centered around international summits like G20 and BRICS, the latest "marks a shift towards concrete bilateral agreements".

"This third visit is a state visit, and it moves Nigeria from being a dialogue partner to actively cutting the necessary deals that will open up investments and strengthen cooperation.

"This visit is critical to opening the economic chapter of our relationship with Brazil.

"It's about transforming historic and cultural ties into practical, mutually beneficial investments that will boost Nigeria's growth and global standing," he stressed

Dare added that the visit will strengthen cooperation in aviation, livestock, trade, and other strategic sectors.

NAN reports that this visit marks the second leg of President Tinubu's two-nation tour, which began with his participation in the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Japan.

