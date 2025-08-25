Nigeria: Ogudu-Ifako Bridge Rehab - Gridlock As Lagos Halts Work

LAGOS -- THE Lagos State government has ordered a temporary suspension of maintenance work on the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state leading to the Third Mainland Bridge.

The suspension of the project, it was gathered, was as a result of gridlock and security threat.

Meanwhile, the gridlock had led to the take over of the place by robbers who attack, rob and maim innocent motorists, who are held up in traffic.

Motorists had complained of spending over six hours in the gridlock in a journey that usually takes less than 15 minutes to navigate.

Last Thursday, a media executive and a lawyer, Mr Richard Akinnola was robbed by traffic robbers around 7Up, Old-Toll Gate area in Ketu, where he was dispossessed of huge amount of cash and other valuables.

Akinnola, who narrated his ordeal on his X handle said: "Calling on RRS, Lagos. Two days ago, the repair work on Ogudu road from 7Up commenced.

"This has led to serious traffic along that corridor. I was in the traffic about noon when I was robbed by hoodlums who took advantage of the severe traffic. They were in the process of breaking my car windows when armed idiots dispossessed me of every cash on me.

"The RRS ought to be proactive and anticipated the operations of these idiots within that corridor by deploying their men along the area.

"They need to do this before someone is hurt or shot."

Meanwhile, a source at the Rapid Response Squad, who preferred anonymity, said that the authority has ordered immediate deployment of armed officers to strategic areas along the corridors to beef up security and ensure protection of lives and property.

"The RRS Commander has drafted armed men to strategic places on patrol for the protection of motoring public along Ogudu-Ifako where rehabilitation of the bridge is on-going", the source told Vanguard.

Other motorists also recounted their ordeals in the hands of criminals in the gridlock.

However, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi had earlier informed the public on the commencement of the project and possible gridlock as a result of the diversion of traffic.

The state government had commenced the second phase of the maintenance works on the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge in Kosofe Local Government Area.

This came following the completion of the first phase and the re-opening of the bridge.

The repair of the expansion joints on the bridge, inbound the Third Mainland Bridge, was scheduled to run from August 19 to October 1, 2025.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi explained that in the light of the expected impact on vehicular movement along the route, the maintenance works will be executed in phases.

Also speaking on the development, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr Olawale Musa, explained that the state government halted further maintenance works to review the traffic management.

Musa said: "The project was paused to review the traffic management plans. Work to continue during the week. (this week). It's a decision we have to take with the contractor and other stakeholders. We, however, enjoin residents to be patient, obey the traffic officials and make use of alternative routes. The exercise is for the good of the people and we are making all efforts to fast track completion date."

"Also, ambulances were strategically stationed in case of any emergency that may require medical attention."