Nigeria: NMA Threatens Strike Over Unpaid Salaries, Welfare Issues At LUTH

LAGOS -- THE Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Lagos State, yesterday, issued a warning to the Lagos State government, threatening to join the Medical Guild in an indefinite strike action if doctors' withheld salaries are not paid by August 25, 2025.

The doctors also raised fresh concerns about the welfare of doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

Rising from an Emergency General Meeting at the weekend, the NMA declared its full backing of the Medical Guild's 21-day ultimatum to the state government, demanding the immediate refund of unauthorised deductions from doctors' July salaries and the complete payment of August wages.

The NMA, in a communiqué by its Chairman and Secretary, Dr. Saheed Babajide and Dr. O.J. Hassan, respectively, said: "If by August 25, the government fails to refund the July 2025 deductions and ensure full payment of August salaries, the Medical Guild will commence an indefinite strike and NMA Lagos will not stand aside.

"We will join in the solidarity strike two weeks after the Medical Guild's action begins if the government remains unresponsive.

"The persistent tampering with doctors' earnings without explanation or justification is unacceptable and an affront to the medical profession."

The NMA urged the Lagos State Government to take immediate steps to address the situation and avoid a full-blown disruption of healthcare services across the state.

"We are not threatening for the sake of it. But if these issues are not resolved, we will stand firmly with the Medical Guild and ensure our members are no longer treated with disdain.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We insist that free call meals must be provided to doctors on duty. The welfare of those who keep the health system running is not negotiable," the communiqué stated.

On the issue of unpaid skipping arrears entitlements already settled in other federal hospitals, the NMA expressed frustration over the delay in compiling a list of affected doctors.

It urged MDCAN LUTH to either conclude the list or advise the CMD to rely on existing records.

"The delay is unnecessary. Workers deserve their wages regardless of when the arrears were incurred," the association noted.

The NMA Lagos called on the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, to immediately engage relevant state agencies and ensure a resolution to the salary crisis.

"The Commissioner must act with urgency. This situation demands not just a bureaucratic response, but political will to protect the integrity of the health workforce in Lagos," Babajide stressed.

The association expressed gratitude to all members and affiliate bodies that attended the EGM and reiterated its commitment to defending the welfare and dignity of doctors across the state.