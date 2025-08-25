Nigeria: CSOs Demand Suspension, Prosecution of Kano Officials Implicated in Corruption

25 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Kano have demanded the immediate suspension and prosecution of government officials implicated in recent multi-billion-naira corruption scandals.

The call followed reports alleging that the Director-General of Protocol in Kano Government House, Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo, diverted N6.5 billion between November 2023 and February 2025 through companies including H&M Construction Nigeria Ltd, A.Y. Maikifi Petroleum, and Ammas Oil and Gas Ltd. According to Daily Nigerian, the funds were allegedly siphoned through fictitious contracts that were never executed.

Earlier, the ICPC concluded investigations into a separate N1.02 billion scheme involving the Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Prof. Sani Lawan Malumfashi, its Secretary, Anas Mustapha, and a Deputy Director, Ado Garba.

The trio allegedly transferred funds from KANSIEC's Unity Bank account to a private company, despite payments to ad hoc electoral staff having already been made through the banking system.

In a joint statement endorsed by 20 CSOs, the groups described the allegations as evidence of systemic abuse of office that threatens governance, economic stability, and public trust. "When senior officials are implicated in grand corruption, it signals a breakdown of the social contract and breeds cynicism and disillusionment," the statement said.

The CSOs warned that such scandals deter foreign investment, undermine development partnerships, and erode youth confidence in merit and integrity.

They called for the suspension and prosecution of all implicated officials, an independent forensic audit of state ministries and agencies, stronger legislative oversight, and protection for whistleblowers.

They also urged the creation of a formal dialogue platform with NGOs and community leaders to strengthen participatory governance.

"Kano State stands at a crossroads. Either we confront corruption head-on and restore integrity to public office, or we risk the collapse of our institutions and the future of our children," the statement said.

