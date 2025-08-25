Nigeria: Vandalism of Power Facilities Increases By Over 30 Percent - TCN

The General Manager, Transmission Company of Nigeria ((TCN), Benin Region, Engr. Charles Iwuamadi has raised the alarm that vandalism of its power facilities in its network has increased by 30 per cent of recent in the area.

He described vandalism of power facilities as one of the major triggers of incessant national grid collapses across the country.

Engr. Iwuamadi who disclosed this yesterday in Benin at a sensitisation programme at Umelu community, said it was aimed at reducing vandalism, protecting the national grid, and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

"Nationwide vandalism has increased and if you put it in percentage taking cognisance of years, like five years backward, if the vandalism was 10 percent, it has increased to over 30 per cent recently, so vandalism has been on rampage in this network which is often responsible for grid collapse."

Iwuamadi, who frowned at illegal structures erected under high-tension transmission lines, warned residents against encroaching on the company's right-of-way, as they are exposing themselves to grave danger and health risks.

"Residing under transmission towers exposes people to high radiation, health hazards, and the danger of instant death if a line snaps and drops.

"Human beings and structures cannot withstand the impact of a 330KV line. It is not only illegal but deadly," he warned.

He, however, commended the Umelu community for being one of the most peaceful along the 131-kilometre Benin-Onitsha transmission line, urging the residents to sustain their cooperation.