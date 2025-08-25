Nigeria: Economic Growth 'Ll Be Elusive Without Infrastructure Devt - NESG

25 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Philip Shimnom Clement

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has reiterated that Nigeria may not attend any significant economic growth if it doesn't build the necessary infrastructure needed for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to prosper in the country.

To this end, the Group in a statement by Ayanyinka Ayanlowo, Ag. Head, Strategic Communication & Advocacy at NESG noted that the 31st Nigeri Economic Summit will have a dedicated session tagged "Building Infrastructure for Competitiveness," which aims to catalyse a robust conversation on the pivotal role infrastructure plays in enhancing economic efficiency, attracting investment, and improving citizens' quality of life.

"The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), through this sub-theme, underscores that building competitive infrastructure is not just about physical structures--it is about laying the foundation for inclusive and long-term development.

"Infrastructure as a Catalyst for Growth

A well-developed infrastructure system is essential for reducing the cost of doing business, expanding market access, and stimulating job creation across sectors as it is the only way the country can record meaningful growth and development," the statement said.

It added that In Nigeria, inadequate infrastructure in areas such as transport, energy, water, and digital connectivity has constrained productivity and discouraged private sector participation.

"The focus at NES #31 will therefore be on addressing these deficits and developing practical pathways to infrastructure-led development that unlocks Nigeria's economic potential," the NESG further stated

