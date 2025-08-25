Nigeria: APC Aspirant Tackles Oyebanji Over Comment On Ekiti Gov'ship Election

An aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, Kayode Ojo, yesterday tackled the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for "threatening" the chances of other aspirants in the race.

He spoke in reaction to a statement credited to Oyebanji on Friday while receiving his APC expression of interest and nomination forms from a group which obtained them for him.

Oyebanji was quoted to have said, "I want to see the local government chairman and the ward chairman of APC that will open their doors and offices for these people (aspirants). I want to know the party member that will receive them."

Ojo described the governor's comment as a violation of APC Constitution.

"It is our party, so we are calling on the national executives of our party in Abuja to caution him so that he will not destroy APC.

"The governor is, as well, violating the Nigerian constitution, which has made it very clear that everybody has the right to associate. Everybody has the right to switch, I mean to pick your candidates and hold meetings anywhere, as long as you are not holding the meeting to rob or to cause criminal activities.

"So Mr governor of Ekiti State should be a democrat, obey the constitution of Nigeria and obey the constitution of our party, APC.

"This threat is not only ludicrous, but also vexatious and aptly demonstrates to all and sundry that the governor intends to turn the APC into his private fiefdom and family inheritance."

The APC aspirant, represented by the Chairman, Consultative Forum of Kayode Ojo, Olukayode Oluyemo, who spoke at a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, expressed confidence that Ojo would win the party's October 27, 2025 primary election despite alleged attacks and harassments.

He promised to address the avalanche of challenges bedeviling the state.