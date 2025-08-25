Nigeria: Ogun Governor Promises to Complete Abeokuta-Papalanto Road Rehabilitation

The Ogun governor said work was progressing steadily on the remaining sections of the road, including Papalanto, Ifo, and Sango.

The Ogun State Government has promised to complete the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Abeokuta-Papalanto section of the Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos Road.

In an X post on Saturday, Governor Dapo Abiodun stated that work was progressing steadily on the remaining sections of the road, including Papalanto, Ifo, and Sango, promising to complete it to high standards.

"Our administration remains resolute in its commitment to providing quality infrastructure that enhances economic growth, facilitates ease of movement, and improves the daily lives of our people.

"As we continue with this project, we assure our citizens that we will not relent until the entire stretch of the Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos Road is completed to world-class standard," he stated.

Governor Abiodun said the development marks a significant milestone in the state's efforts to improve its infrastructure and facilitate economic growth.

He said with the completion of this section, motorists can now enjoy a smooth and stress-free journey between Abeokuta and Papalanto.

Major concern

The Lagos-Sango-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway has been a major concern for motorists and commuters due to its deplorable condition.

The efderal road, which spans across Lagos and Ogun states, had suffered neglect for over 17 years, causing untold hardship to users and loss of life due to accidents.

However, relief came when the Ogun State governor, in collaboration with his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, secured approval from the federal government to take over the construction of the 70-kilometere-long highway.

"This project, though a federal road, was formally handed over to us after several years of failed interventions, and we took it upon ourselves to ensure it is fixed once and for all," Governor Abiodun said.

According to the governor, the completion of the Abeokuta-Papalanto section is expected to boost economic activities, reduce travel time, and improve the overall quality of life for residents.