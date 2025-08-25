Nigeria: North Central Must Produce President in 2027 - Group Insists

Abuja — The North Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM) has urged Nigeria's major political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the North Central region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group argued that the region, which has never produced a civilian President or Vice President since independence, deserves its turn to lead the nation.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Abuja and signed by its chairperson, Prof. K'tso Nghargbu, the NCRM stressed the immense contributions of the North Central zone to Nigeria's political stability, economic development, and national unity.

It highlighted the region's sacrifices, including hosting the Federal Capital Territory, providing hydroelectric power, and supporting agriculture through initiatives such as groundnut pyramids and tin mining, as justification for its demand.

"We will no longer accompany other zones as escorts, backbenchers, spectators, or political underdogs to the glorious location called Nigeria. Being the only geopolitical zone that has never produced a civilian President or Vice-President since Independence, the time for North Central to lead the country is now," the communiqué declared.

The movement also underscored the North Central's ethnic and cultural diversity, noting that it is home to the Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo, and numerous indigenous groups. According to the group, this diversity uniquely positions the zone to promote inclusivity, tolerance, and unity in governance.

"Granting the North Central zone the presidency would not only strengthen national cohesion but also signal a commitment to fairness and inclusivity across the federation," the communiqué stated.

Rejecting what it described as 'tokenistic gestures' of offering the zone party chairmanship or other secondary positions, the group insisted that its sole demand is the presidency in 2027.

It further pointed to the North Central's loyalty during the Nigerian Civil War as evidence of its commitment to the country's unity.

Calling on Nigerians across all regions to support its quest, the NCRM promised that the zone's leadership would usher in a new era of cooperation, progress, and development for all.

"Our region has paid its dues through sacrifices and contributions to the nation's growth. It is time for fairness and equity to prevail," the communiqué added.