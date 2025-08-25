Nigeria: No Resources Would Be Spared in Protecting Residents of Kwara, Says Gov Abdulrazaq

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has said that no resources would be spared in protecting the lives and businesses of residents of the state.

He particularly assured the troubled people of Babanla and Okeode in Ifelodun local government area of the state of government's resolve to strengthen public safety and economic activities in the area.

He noted that the government stands in solidarity with them as multiagency security deployments have been made to strengthen public safety and deter criminals from taking advantage of the people.

The governor was accompanied to the troubled Babanla and Okeode communities on Saturday by the security commanders, including brigade commander Brigadier General Barkins, Police Commissioner Adekimi Ojo, Ifelodun LGA Chairman Hadji Femi Yusuf, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Alhaji Muhyideen Aliu.

Recall that residents of the communities have been consistently attacked by Kidnappers and bandits in recent times, a development that prompted residents to start fleeing the areas.

The governor on his Facebook page said,"Today, I visited Babanla and Oke-Ode, among other great communities, in Ifelodun Local Government Area to reassure the people of our government's commitment to strengthening public safety and economic activities.

"I commended the community folks and security forces for standing firm. I also commiserated with families who lost dear ones to the recent security breaches.

"On my entourage for the visits were security commanders in the state and officers from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). Together, we reassured our people of sustained efforts to prevent further security breaches. It is a sad incident which we are working hard to curtail." he said.

Governor AbdulRazaq also commended the warm reception of His Royal Highness the Oba of Babanla, Oba Aliyu Adegboyega Yusuf Arojojoye II, stressing that he was happy with the return of calmness to the areas. "We will make sure everything is in order and our people continue to live in peace."he added.

Meanwhile,the governor said he has directed the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) to take inventories of persons affected in the security breaches for support, adding that this will be done in collaboration with community leaders for inclusion and accountability.