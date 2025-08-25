Nigeria: PDP NEC Meets Today Amid Uncertainty Over Convention

The national caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chaired by Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, ended late on Sunday night.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, Damagum said details of the decisions reached would be made public during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party scheduled for today, Monday.

However, uncertainty lingers over the fate of the planned National Convention.

Sources told Vanguard that the party's National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has yet to sign the notification letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) - a step required before the convention can be confirmed.

A source at the meeting explained, "The convention process requires the secretary's signature for INEC notification, and his hesitation has left many members uncertain about the next steps.

"What we are seeing is a delay in procedure. Until the secretary signs, the timeline for the convention cannot be confirmed.

"Some believe the secretary is still consulting or weighing his options, which is why the process has slowed down.

"We hope the NEC will provide direction today so that all organs of the party can move forward in harmony," the party source added.

Those present at the caucus meeting included former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi; PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun; Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara; former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki (SAN); Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro; former Governor of Niger, Babangida Aliyu; Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa; and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, among others.

At today's NEC meeting, key issues expected on the agenda include the presentation of the zoning committee report, led by Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri, for ratification, as well as disciplinary measures against party leaders accused of anti-party activities.