Nigeria: New Winners Emerge At 2025 Masa Isonyin Marathon

The ancient town of Isonyin came alive on Saturday as new champions were crowned at the 2025 MASA Isonyin Marathon, a thrilling 21-kilometre race that attracted some of Nigeria's finest long-distance runners, hundreds of local athletes, and numerous cheering fans.

In the men's category, Musa James Francis delivered a spectacular performance, crossing the finish line in 1:09:00.34 to clinch the N1.5 million first prize.

He was closely followed by Boyi Gyang James with a time of 1:09:38.69, earning N1 million, while Sadjo Ismael secured third place in 1:10:02.06, walking away with N750,000.

For the women, Esther Affigbo from Abia State, who is based in Plateau, stunned spectators with an impressive 1:21:49.05 to emerge champion in her debut appearance at the marathon.

Shambor Blessing Solomon clocked 1:22:15.61 to finish second, while Akusho Lydia Thomas came third at 1:22:57.17.

An excited Affigbo, who also competes internationally, expressed her joy after the win.

"This is my first time running here, and I'm grateful to God for the strength to win," she said. "I wasn't sure what to expect, but I train with most of these runners, so I knew I had a real chance."

The annual race, themed "Running for Exposure", is powered by the MASA Foundation and founded by U.S.-based philanthropist Muideen Adegboyega Salami (MASA), who addressed the crowd from his base in California.

Mr Salami, whose birthday coincided with the event, reaffirmed his passion for youth empowerment and community development.

"This marathon is more than a race; it's about giving opportunities to young people and putting Isonyin on the global map," Mr Salami said.

The 2025 edition enjoyed the support of prominent philanthropists, including Ibilola Solaja, a renowned rice merchant and respected figure from Ijebu Igbo, who donated the female first-prize purse of N1.5 million, and Tony Sokan, who sponsored the men's top prize.

"Supporting initiatives like this is an investment in the youth," Mrs Solaja noted. "Sports inspire discipline and hope, and we must all rally behind platforms that empower our people."

The Ogun State Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka, who flagged off the race at the Saderiren's Palace, praised the organisers even as he committed to working with the organisers to make it even bigger.

Similarly, Seun Adesanya, Member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, and Joseph Foluso Badejo, Chairman of Ijebu North-East Local Government Area, promised greater support for local athletes in future editions.

"By next year, we'll ensure Ogun's athletes are better trained and ready to compete with the very best," Mr Adesanya assured.

Despite limited corporate sponsorship, this year's marathon recorded its largest turnout yet, cementing its place as one of the fastest-growing community sporting events in Nigeria.

With heightened interest from sponsors and government officials, the organisers are already setting sights on the 2026 edition, aiming to attract even more elite athletes, corporate partners, and global recognition for Isonyin.