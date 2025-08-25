Nigeria: We Supported Rufai, Chuckwu's Families, NFF Replies Taribo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has responded to the allegation made by former Super Eagles defender Taribo West regarding the legend, Peter Rufai.

West slammed the NFF and the Lagos State Government on Friday for allegedly abandoning the late goalkeeper's family.

West added that he would never allow his son to play for the country because of the way his former teammate was treated in death.

But in a counter-statement on Friday evening, the NFF stated that it provided support for the families of Rufai and Christian Chukwu.

In a post shared on X, the NFF said financial support was given to Rufai's family at the burial in Lagos.

"The Nigeria Football Federation stood in solidarity with two of our legends as they were laid to rest.

"In support of the burial rites of Christian Chukwu, the NFF provided financial assistance to his family, and was represented by Executive Committee Member Chief George Aluo, Barr. Okey Obi, and Mr. Chikelue Iloenyosi.

"Similarly, at the funeral mass of Peter Rufai in Lagos, the NFF also offered financial support to his family.

"The delegation included Executive Committee Member Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi and Dr. Ademola Olajire.

"We honour their service, celebrate their legacy, and extend our continued support to their families," the statement reads.