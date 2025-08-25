Nigeria: We Supported Rufai, Chuckwu's Families, NFF Replies Taribo

24 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has responded to the allegation made by former Super Eagles defender Taribo West regarding the legend, Peter Rufai.

West slammed the NFF and the Lagos State Government on Friday for allegedly abandoning the late goalkeeper's family.

West added that he would never allow his son to play for the country because of the way his former teammate was treated in death.

But in a counter-statement on Friday evening, the NFF stated that it provided support for the families of Rufai and Christian Chukwu.

In a post shared on X, the NFF said financial support was given to Rufai's family at the burial in Lagos.

"The Nigeria Football Federation stood in solidarity with two of our legends as they were laid to rest.

"In support of the burial rites of Christian Chukwu, the NFF provided financial assistance to his family, and was represented by Executive Committee Member Chief George Aluo, Barr. Okey Obi, and Mr. Chikelue Iloenyosi.

"Similarly, at the funeral mass of Peter Rufai in Lagos, the NFF also offered financial support to his family.

"The delegation included Executive Committee Member Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi and Dr. Ademola Olajire.

"We honour their service, celebrate their legacy, and extend our continued support to their families," the statement reads.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.